Santanchè, request for extension of the investigation notified on 17 July

Milan, 19 July 2023 – Delivered to the minister Daniela Santanché the request for extension of the investigation of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office on the Visibilia case. The act that ‘warns’ the recipient that he is under investigation has been notified by post last July 17 to the address of the owner of the Tourism office in Milan.

since theAnsa was able to verify, the judicial document was delivered to the addressee, Daniela Garnero Santanché, two days ago at 11.40. The envelope containing the request for an extension of the investigation was collected by a person defined as a ‘house worker’.

The deed, two pages in all, was also delivered to two former directors which appear among the you are under investigation, including a parliamentarian, due to bankruptcy and false accounting: on 11 July to Davide Mantegazza and two days later, on 13 July, to Massimo Gabelli. In the request of the prosecutor Maria Gravina and the deputy Laura Pedio, there are also the names of the companion of the Minister of Tourism Dimitri Kunz and of the sorella Fiorella Garnero. All played a role as directors of the failing group, which has opened two more procedures relating to as many companies before the Bankruptcy Court.

The suspects can now object. As soon as the judge for the preliminary investigations has on his table the receipts of the successful delivery of the request to all recipients, barring any objections, he will decide whether to grant the extension.

Meanwhile, the Milanese judiciary has opened another front, with a cognitive investigation for now, following the deposition of Federica Bottiglione, then director of Visibilia Editore. During her audition, released about a month ago, the woman also said that she continued to work in the covid period (from March 2020 to November 2021) in which he was officially laid off at zero hours, thus providing a detail that led to an independent file, still without a crime and without suspects, but connected to the main one.

Furthermore, awaiting the response of theRevenue Agency on the proposal made by Visibilia srl ​​in liquidation to settle debts with the tax authorities by paying 1 million 200 thousand euros spread over 10 years. Proposal which, if accepted, could lead to the closure of the bankruptcy chapter and lighten the position of the minister and the other suspects.

