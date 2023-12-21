Home » SANT’ANGELO Hospital inspection: «A whole new face for Delmati»
The 4 hospitals in Lodi are on track to receive a much-needed renovation, with the request for 80 million euros set to arrive in the Region today. This funding is crucial to complete the study carried out by the Polytechnic of Milan, according to Salvatore Gioia, the general director of the Asst.

“We are asking for the funds now because the three-year plan for healthcare construction is opening,” stated Gioia. “We had already presented the request and the project to the councilor when he visited Lodi. If I stay, I will be happy to continue with the task, but if someone else comes in January, the job will be done. The 80 million euros will also be partly used for the Sant’Angelo hospital.”

The renovation of these hospitals is vital in providing quality healthcare to the residents of Lodi. The funding request represents a significant step forward in the efforts to improve medical facilities in the region. The completion of this renovation will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the community and the healthcare services provided.

