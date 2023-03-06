The Sant’Anna di Cona hospital, at 39th place, is considered one of the forty best hospitals in Italy. To say it is the annual ranking “World’s Best Hospital 2023” compiled by the magazine “Newsweek” in collaboration with Statista.

In all, 127 Italian hospitals were screened, the best three being considered the A. Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, the Great Metropolitan Hospital Niguarda in Milan and the S. Raffaele Hospital – San Donato Group in Milan. This is the same position as last year, while the Cardiology service has gained some positions in its specific ranking.

The Newsweek ranking surveyed 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries. The ranking takes into account the excellence of the care provided, the presence of well-known doctors, a first-rate nursing staff and an offer of cutting-edge technologies. The hospitals considered for the world ranking are selected on the basis of “nominations” suggested by health experts (over 80,000 doctors, managers and health professionals were involved)based on the results of patient surveys and “key performance indicators” – medical performance indicators – on hospitals (for example data on the quality of treatments, hygiene measures and patient safety).

After selecting the hospitals in this way, a board of international experts proceeds with their evaluation and draws up the world ranking. The results of this ranking appear in lists published annually by Newsweek.