SANT’ANNA CARDIOLOGY AGAIN IN THE WORLD RANKINGS OF THE “NEWSWEEK” MAGAZINE

Cardiology brings Sant’Anna di Ferrara into the classification as a “specialized hospital”. To say it is the annual is the “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2024” drawn up by the magazine “Newsweek” in collaboration with Statista.

“A particularly significant recognition. – states the Dr. Monica Calamai, Extraordinary Commissioner of the University Hospital of Ferrara – A result that is international confirmation of the value of our clinical-care model. The Cardiology Unit of our hospital is now firmly included in the world ranking and represents excellence at a regional level. These results give credit to the providers for working hard to always ensure the highest quality care. Results that are an incentive to always improve. Also for this purpose, as part of the company’s departmental reorganization, the Integrated Cardio-Thoraco-Vascular Activity Department directed by prof. Biagio Sassone, in order to give an organic structure to the various disciplines. Cona Cardiology, directed by prof. Gabriele Guardigli has also activated an important collaboration with the Bologna Local Health Authority by virtue of which the percutaneous aortic valve implantation (TAVI) operation is also carried out in Ferrara: 5 successful operations have already been carried out”.

“The recognition of “Newsweek” – comments on prof. Gabriele Guardigli, Director of the Cardiology Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – it is a source of great satisfaction for the entire Cardiology team that I represent, both for the clinical-care commitment and for the research and teaching activity. The positive results will represent a continuous stimulus to improve the level of cardiac care for the citizens of the Province of Ferrara, also because we are the first Italian center without cardiac surgery and therefore the recognition obtained takes on an even more significant value. This international recognition follows that of the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of the FIRE study, a study conceived and coordinated in Ferrara by Dr. Simone Biscaglia and prof. Gianluca Campo who revolutionized the treatment method of elderly patients with myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary disease”.

The ranking examined the best facilities in 12 specialties: cardiology, cardiac surgery, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology, pediatrics, urology and obstetrics and gynecology.

Furthermore, the ranking includes the first 300 hospitals for cardiology and oncology, the first 250 for paediatrics, the first 150 for each specialty of cardiac surgery, endocrinology and gastroenterology, the first 125 for neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pulmonology, urology and the first 100 for Obstetrics and Gynecology.

In the photo, from left: Gabriele Guardigli, Monica Calamai

