SANT’ANNA JOINS THE INITIATIVES FOR THE XXII NATIONAL RELIEF DAY. THE PALLIATIVE CARE NETWORK

Sunday 28 May 2023 takes place throughout Italy twenty-second “Relief Day”. The goal is to make people aware of the issue of pain and the importance of expressing the intensity of their suffering.

Palliative care is a set of interventions and services aimed at people affected by a chronic and evolutionary pathology, for which there are no effective therapies for the purpose of stabilizing the disease or prolonging life with the full involvement of the patient’s family nucleus. These treatments are aimed at people of any age and are not the prerogative of the terminal phase of the disease. In fact, they can join active treatments from the early stages of the disease.

Following the law 38/10 and the DGR 560/15 of the Emilia – Romagna Region, a reorganization model of the Local Palliative Care Network. This network must contribute to ensuring the best synergies between the different settings (nodes) throughout the care process, involving all the resources available in the area in an integrated way, including non-profit organizations and local social services.

THE PALLIATIVE CARE OPERATIVE UNIT OF THE USL COMPANY. Starting from October 2015, therefore, the Local Health Authority of Ferrara has provided for the local reorganization of the Palliative Care Network (RLCP) with actions aimed at 4 main nodes concerning assistance: hospitals, outpatient clinics, hospices and homes, connected to each other by shared organizational methods to pursue the common objectives of assistance and continuity of care. The territory of the province of Ferrara has about 342,000 inhabitants, with an old age index of 269 elderly people for every 100 young people (data referring to 2022).

“Population Aging – highlights the Dr. Loretta Gulmini, Provincial Director of the Provincial Palliative Care Network of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara (in the picture) – translates the increase in the incidence of clinical frailty associated with comorbidities and the consequent multiple co-present therapeutic treatments. On the sidelines, we observe a progressive increase in social problems that make territorial care pathways complex and that require continuous integration between all the resources available in the territory, including non-profit organizations and territorial social services. We are working to ensure that the Network guarantees equity of access to palliative care, integration between the nodes and the taking charge of the patient and his family”. “Over the past few years – continues Dr. Gulmini – various actions have been implemented. In recent years, steps have been taken, among the most important actions, to formalize the Network in the 3 districts of the province (through the opening of dedicated clinics and hospices), to strengthen specialist home consultations, to set up the Coordination of the network and to activate collaborations with Third Sector Associations”.

PALLIATIVE HOME CARE. Extreme care has been taken so that the patient can receive these treatments at home. These treatments are provided byPalliative Home Care Unit (UCPD) through a team made up of: General Practitioner (GP), ADI Nurse and Palliative Care Doctor and the professional figures necessary to respond to the needs of the patient and his family (such as Palliative Psychologist and Social Worker).

Basic palliative care presupposes interventions by a first level team – Basic Palliative Care – for the purpose of symptomatic and management control in support of the GP.

When the clinical-assistance complexity increases, the second level team is activated – Specialist Palliative Care.

The Family and Community Nurse (IFEC) service has recently been activated in the Ferrarese area which integrates with the RCP for the monitoring of patients in charge of palliative home care.

PALLIATIVE CARE IN THE OUTPATIENT CLINIC. The palliative care clinic is dedicated to patients with progressive diseases able to independently access the service; the activity is guaranteed by palliative specialist doctors.

Since 2015, the following palliative care clinics have been activated:

– Codigoro Health House, 2012;

– ADO Palliative Care Clinic in Ferrara, 2012;

– Copparo House of Health, 2015;

– Casa della Salute Cittadella S. Rocco of Ferrara, 2016;

– Portomaggiore Health House, 2016;

– Cento Hospital, 2016;

– Comacchio Health House, 2018;

– Bondeno House of Health, 2019;

– Cona hospital, 2023.

PALLIATIVE CARE IN THE HOSPITAL. The hospital represents a fundamental point of the Palliative Care Network, through the evaluation, planning and provision of services during the hospitalization phase. All through the taking charge of patients with a view to continuity of care at discharge. The objectives are to create specific references within the medical and specialist departments for the interface with CPR.

LE CURE PALLIATIVE IN HOSPICE. In the Province of Ferrara 2 hospices are active:

– “La Casa della Solidarietà” managed by ADO in Ferrara (since 2000) with 12 beds;

– “Le Onde e il Mare” managed by Local Health Authority and ADOP in Codigoro (since 2010) with 11 beds.

THE INITIATIVES FOR THE DAY OF RELIEF AT THE CONA HOSPITAL, again this year, he promoted various awareness-raising and information initiatives in support of this dayincluded in the path of the “Painless Territory Hospital Project”.

– Pain in the hospital. It is an information campaign on law 38 and on the importance of treating pain. The dissemination of knowledge in the hospital on pain issues, its assessment and the definition of the chosen scales will contribute to an aware self-assessment for adequate treatment, in compliance with the right to non-suffering. The information material, personalized posters on Law 38 and on Relief Day, will be distributed with the aim of making citizens aware of the importance of expressing suffering in order to have rapid and personalized treatment.

– Information booth of the Ferrara ADO Association. On Thursday 1 June at Entrance 1 of the Cona hospital, the ADO Association of Ferrara will disseminate information material and promote the culture of relief.

– Structure of Pain Therapy. In December 2021, the Pain Therapy Facility was launched. The Service, equipped with a team of expert anesthesiologists, experts in pain therapy and a dedicated, adequately trained nursing team, with a pain therapy clinic, works 18 hours a week and is accessible by reservation CUP for the evaluation of patients with chronic pain, from osteo-articular, rheumatic, vascular, neurological, fibromyalgic and oncological diseases and for pharmacological and invasive infiltrative, ultrasound-guided analgesic treatments. In addition, alternative medicine services were provided at the Pain Therapy clinic, including acupuncture.

– In Ferrara “Pain is healed together”. Active telephone listening point (number 0532/239208), from 29 May to 1 June (9.30 – 12.30), open to the population and to patients on pain and its treatment. The questions will be forwarded to the professional anesthesiologists who work at the Pain Therapy in Cona, for the appropriate answers. The team of pain therapists will also answer questions sent to the dedicated email [email protected]

– Conference “Palliative care in Pediatrics”. The scientific meeting will take place on Wednesday 7 June, from 9.00 to 17.00 in the Aula Magna of the Cona hospital educational center with the aim of disseminating information to the participants on: palliative care in children, the palliative care network paediatrics, the reality of Ferrara and its province, hospital and territorial assistance and collaboration with associations.

THE INITIATIVES FOR THE DAY OF RELIEF IN THE TERRITORY. Even the Territory has put in place some initiatives to support the anniversary.

– Information stands to raise awareness “Listen to your body”. After the initiative that took place today at the Delta hospital, it will be repeated on Tuesday 30 May (from 10.00 to 13.00) at the Community House of Ferrara “Cittadella San Rocco”. It is a campaign to raise awareness and inform the population on the prevention and treatment of chronic pain. The multi-professional team made up of a doctor and nurse and a physiotherapist will be responsible for informing and making citizens recognize chronic pain as a disease to be prevented and treated; carry out evaluation interventions through the use of evaluation scales and specific tests through which a balance is made of the alterations of the body functions and structures, of the activities and of the level of social participation; intercepting citizens suffering from chronic pain who are not treated in outpatient clinics and suggesting appropriate treatment pathways and carrying out educational-information and counseling interventions for the patient and family members, also through the use of cognitive tools.

– Television broadcast “Health Focus Ferrara”. On 30 May, an episode of “Salute Focus Ferrara” dedicated to the promotion of the culture of relief through interviews with associations and professionals will be broadcast on various Ferrara TV channels and websites.

– Conference “The day of relief: dignity and complexity”. On Thursday 25 May, a training event was held at the ADO multipurpose room in via Oriana Fallaci in Ferrara, aimed at all professionals of the two Ferrara Healthcare Companies and also open to citizens. The meeting was an opportunity to address the theme of palliative care which saw several qualified interventions for the dissemination and awareness of the culture of relief.