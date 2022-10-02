Two hundred children in the center to tear down the walls of the sports facilities and animate the city transformed throughout the Sunday morning into volleyball, football, basketball and tennis courts.

Sant’Antioco colorful and lively for this initiative wanted by the municipal administration that managed to involve sports clubs and especially boys and girls who gave life to the city center.

A party dedicated to sport and socialization with the future citizens of Antioch, true protagonists of an alternative Sunday morning.

Stefano Garau