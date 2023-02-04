Home Health Santex SpA / Ministry of Health
Health

Santex SpA / Ministry of Health

by admin
Santex SpA / Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all medical device manufacturers/distributors operating in Italy affected by the Decree of the Ministry of Health of October 6, 2022 for the adoption of the Guidelines preparatory to the issuing of regional and provincial provisions on the subject of the shelf of the exceeding of the ceiling of medical devices for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09528/2022 of 11.28.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13857/2022 Santex Spa / Ministry of Health

Attachments:

Decree (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Appeal (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Decree fulfillment (PDF 0.69 Mb)

See also  "Art" turns 30: the European cultural channel between TV and digital

You may also like

AVIS AND FIDAS RENEW THE COLLABORATION WITH THE...

ChatGPT Examining for US Physician Licensure

FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC, INC. – IVF MEDIUM (OIL...

Cospito, the doctors: “Hospitalization if he continues to...

iron with lights and sounds “Love”

Christmas checks, 1,775 fake artisan panettone and 10...

Caldelixir – opinions – in pharmacy – does...

Equity in the right to health. Bologna. January...

CURTIRISO – Vialone Nano rice

satisfaction with initiating negotiations, commitment to enhance the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy