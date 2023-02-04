Notification notice for public proclamations to all medical device manufacturers/distributors operating in Italy affected by the Decree of the Ministry of Health of October 6, 2022 for the adoption of the Guidelines preparatory to the issuing of regional and provincial provisions on the subject of the shelf of the exceeding of the ceiling of medical devices for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09528/2022 of 11.28.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13857/2022 Santex Spa / Ministry of Health

Attachments:

Decree (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Appeal (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Decree fulfillment (PDF 0.69 Mb)