Santobono, 21-day-old girl given gene therapy to block Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The SMA disease had been diagnosed thanks to early neonatal diagnosis, a screening that in Campania can be done at birth for two months.

All’Santobono Pediatric Hospital of Naples administered to one 21 day old baby girl the gene therapy replacement capable of blocking the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) before the onset of the disease. The disease had been diagnosed with the early neonatal diagnosis which in Campania has been possible for two months, thanks to the launch of the regional project of birth screening. The start of the administration was announced by the President of the Campania Region, Vincent DeLucaduring a press conference this morning in the Palazzo Santa Lucia headquarters.

The project for the early diagnosis of SMA

To benefit from life-saving therapy, administered at the division of Santobono Pediatric Neurology, a girl of just 21 days, born at the birth center of the AOU Federico II. This was possible thanks to the NEOSMA projectan experimental protocol with voluntary participation by families, which is coordinated by the AORN Santobono-Pausilipon in collaboration with the Ceinge-Franco Salvatore Advanced Biotechnology of Naples and is financed by the Campania Region and Novartis Gene Therapies.

“Gene therapy can stop the onset of the disease”

Thanks to this protocol, the Campania Region offers all new parents the possibility of adding to the diseases for which screening at birth is already foreseen also the early diagnosis of SMA, a seriously disabling pathology which is one of the main genetic causes of childhood death and disability. The timeliness of therapeutic intervention plays a fundamental role on life expectancy. The administration of gene therapy it acts on the primary cause of the pathology and has shown extremely positive results in terms of survival and motor development, especially if you intervene in the first days of life.