Santoro: ‘Berlusconi told me that today’s politicians are inadequate’

“Berlusconi called me before his last hospitalization, which was fatal for him, and started talking to me on the phone. I’ve kept this call to myself so far, it’s been an interesting 40 minutes. He spoke about the horror of war and the inadequacy group of Italian politicians of the right and of the left with an incredible lucidity”. Michele Santoro revealed it at Otto e mezzo on La7. “That’s why I don’t know if Berlusconi’s legacy is Meloni – he said again -. Berlusconi’s duration corresponds to the weakness of the left, which if it is no longer there should ask itself some questions”. Santoro then revealed a detail about the job offer received which Vittorio Sgarbi had mentioned. “Then he also asked me to go and work for him and I replied: let’s think about health,” said the journalist.

“I continued to see and review that piece, but it would be correct to review the entire broadcast. Now I will try to talk about it and describe the atmosphere”. Michele Santoro said it, speaking to Otto e mezzo of the famous episode of Annozero in which Silvio Berlusconi cleaned the chair on which Marco Travaglio was sitting. “A bond is created between a loyal opponent and the one with whom you establish a duel – he said again -. At the moment sadness is not only a feeling of the Berlusconi people, I feel it too. When that broadcast began, which was like an Italy-Germany, he did 33% on La7, he was very tense and worried I, who am a showman like him, was worried about the evening’s progress and for this I made a cheerful start to cheer him up. Then he took the scene, even if in the end he lost all the votes he lost. During a commercial break he stopped me, pulled me by the jacket and said to me: ‘Michele, how fun we are!’. This is empathy “. “Once I saw him after my father died – he said again -. As soon as I told him, he leaned on my shoulder and began to cry bitterly. He entered into a relationship of great empathy. He did so many things that I will never forgive him, but we will have time to talk about a complex figure”.

Travaglio lost 6 million votes after the Annozero episode – “I didn’t experience the famous chair cleaning scene live, I discovered it after he had done that drama. It was a coup de theater by a man who brought theater to television. I had done two interventions in to whom I had told all the things that no one on TV had ever dared to tell him. I reminded him of the resume and he replied saying that I had the lawsuits for defamation. It was clear that he could not do anything else and he got away with a coup de theater “. Marco Travaglio said it speaking to Otto e mezzo of the famous episode of Annozero in which Berlusconi cleaned the chair on which he was sitting. “When the broadcast ended, I called Celentano – added Michele Santoro – and he told me that with that gesture credibility at national level was at stake, because he had mocked an opponent. If the Italians see it as a coup de theater it will be a problem of the forgiveness of the Italians”. “No one remembers what followed that broadcast – continued Travaglio -. He lost 6 and a half million votes in the following month’s elections. And it is not true that Meloni’s victory is his victory, it is his greatest defeat. Berlusconi he despised Meloni, who replied ‘I can’t be blackmailed’. She has nothing to do with Berlusconi, who was now residual. We were convinced he was immortal but we had stopped taking care of him”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it