New afternoon outpatient clinics at the Center for occupational medicine for sexual health in the endocrinology, andrology and infectious disease fields

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, Sapienza University promotes the activities of Sapienza Salute, which is now enriched sexual health counseling, and the possibility of taking advantage of free HIV tests in anonymous form for the student community.

«As a university we have a duty to provide tools and services to combat and overcome HIV infection as far as possible – explains the rector Antonella Polimeni – and the actions we are presenting go in this direction. Moments of reflection and information are also welcome, such as the one organized yesterday in the Aula Magna in concert with all the university components. The culture of prevention deserves the utmost attention and is the starting point for reducing the incidence of AIDS which in Italy remains above the European average».

Alongside the already consolidated activities of consulting, guidance on treatment, promotion of health and psychophysical well-being, new afternoon clinics open at the Center for Occupational Medicine, for sexual health in the endocrinological, andrological and infectious fields. To access the free consultation activities, just book online by logging in with the credentials of the university email account. It is also possible to use the HIV test service free of charge and anonymously at the Umberto I Polyclinic, without reservation or appointment, presenting directly to the ground floor of the Tropical Diseases building every Wednesday and Thursday morning. Appointments can be made here (always by email) to take blood samples and swabs for screeningand sexually transmitted infections (syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, papillomavirus). Furthermore, on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, the PrEP clinic is active on the first floor of the Tropical Diseases building (to book PrEP counseling write to [email protected]).

02 December 2022

