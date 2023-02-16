Home Health Sapor di cascina – AQ cooked ham 750g
Sapor di cascina – AQ cooked ham 750g

Sapor di cascina – AQ cooked ham 750g

Brand name: Taste of farmhouse

Name: Prosciutto cotto A.Q. 750g

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: February 16, 2023

Documentation

  • Recall model Sapor di cascina – AQ cooked ham 750g

    16-02-2023 – PDF

    (72.5 Kb)

