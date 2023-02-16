8
Brand name: Taste of farmhouse
Name: Prosciutto cotto A.Q. 750g
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: February 16, 2023
Recall model Sapor di cascina – AQ cooked ham 750g
16-02-2023 – PDF
(72.5 Kb)
