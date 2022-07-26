Home Health Sapphire launches Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card with 8GB RAM
Sapphire launches Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card with 8GB RAM

Sapphire launches Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card with 8GB RAM

At this point in time, the 8GB version of the Radeon RX 6500 XT is launched, and the locked group is…

The 8GB version of the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card is here, and the first one is Sapphire, one of AMD’s top partners.

As far as we know earlier, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 8GB version is expected to be released in mid-July, why it is delayed until now, the main reason may be related to the Intel Arc A series graphics card. On the other hand, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 8GB In addition to Sapphire, TUL Group’s Power Color may also launch related products.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 8GB with Navi 24 XT GPU and 1024 Stream Processors is mainly due to the increase of memory from the original 4GB to 8GB, but its 64 bit memory interface and 144GB/s memory bandwidth are the same as Radeon RX. The 6500 XT 4GB is the same.

In other words, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 8GB just doubles the memory to 8GB, and the Boost Clock is raised from 2825MHz in the 4GB version to 2855MHz in the 8GB version, and no other specifications have changed. Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6500 XT 8GB requires 1 PCIe 6 PIN for power supply. This graphics card has a TBP of 130W, which is higher than the 107W of 4GB.

Sapphire did not give a suggested price or actual launch time.


