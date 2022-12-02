Sara Tommasi is a showgirl who in the past was a valley in Paperissima. Here’s what pathology she suffered from.

Sarah Tommasi, lately, she has become a columnist for Black Lombardy, a program that has been aired since 2015 on Antenna 3 which talks about unsolved crimes in Lombardy.

But what disease did he have? Here are all the details.

Sara Tommasi hit by a cyclone

Sarah Tommasi he took his first steps in the world of entertainment in 1998 by participating in Miss Italy with the title of Miss Umbria. In 2004 it was sent by With all my heart and finalist to Tissues. In 2006, however, she joined the cast of the islanders ofIsland of the Famous where it finished in fourth place. She was later a contestant for On the Road, while the following year she stood alongside Fabrizio Frizzi at the helm of two installments of I trust you.

At the same time he continued his film career by acting in several films such as: Last of the class by Luca Bigliore High infidelty by Claudio I teach e One cell in two by Nicholas Barnabas. As for the last few years in 2020 she took part in the musical project regarding the single Vis a vis of the Umbrian duo formed by: Lip lights and the trapper Sciarra. But what health problem did he have? What happened to her?

She didn’t accept it, but…

As mentioned Sarah Tommasi returned to the small screen in a program hosted by marco olive. In the last episode of the show, the former castaway, connected from home, intervened in the case of Albert Genoese. The actress of One cell in two wanted to share a part of his personal story, declaring that she suffered from bipolarity and that this led her to use drugs.

The interpreter added that in those situations people can find themselves in risky situations, perhaps even without realizing it, and only later do they realize they have done something stupid. The presenter of Manhattan Transfer she stated that when she discovered her illness she did not want to be treated and that the disease itself led her to abuse drugs. But she is doing well now, thanks to the support of her family, specialists, her mother and her husband. “I got out of it, I took my life back in my hands and now I’m happy”.

In the past, the Narni showgirl had already talked about her mental problems ea Ok Salute he had said that initially she had not accepted the diagnosis, but that the pathology is treatable.