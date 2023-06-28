Sarcomas, first national survey on experienced patients underway

(ANSA) – UDINE, JUNE 28 – The first survey “Living with sarcoma in Italy” conducted by AstraRicerche is under way, to take a picture of the situation in the country of those suffering from this pathology, and to identify the priorities for intervention for these 100 types of rare and aggressive tumours, for the diagnosis and treatment of which it is urgent to launch a national network of specialist centres. This was announced by Ornella Gonzato, president of the Paola Gonzato Foundation – ETS Sarcoma Network, at the web conference organized at the Prefecture of Udine, which kicked off the 2023 sarcoma awareness campaign in July, to which over 20 national and international patient organizations adhere .



The conference, moderated by the journalist Annalisa Manduca, was introduced by the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, who underlined the commitment of the Prefecture also for public health issues. In addition to Gonzato, a “pool” of experts made up of Franca Fagioli (Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital of Turin), Alexia Francesca Bertuzzi (Humanitas Research Hospital), Paolo G. Casali (IRCCS Foundation National Cancer Institute, Milan), Luigi Grassi (University of Ferrara), Cosimo Finzi, director of AstraRicerche. Messages were sent to the conference by the undersecretary for health Marcello Gemmato, the president of the Fvg region Massimiliano Fedriga, the parliamentarians Guido Quintino Liris and Vanessa Cattoi, coordinators respectively in the Senate and in the Chamber of the Intergroup “Together for a commitment against cancer”. From all the political exponents, the commitment to “support the fight against rare tumours”, with particular attention “to the humanisation of the paths of diagnosis, therapy and assistance”.



The president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro, also connected via videoconference. The works, during which the launch of the functional coordination table of the National Network of Rare Tumors was also announced, were opened by the personal testimony on living and “communicating” with sarcoma by the poet and writer Natalia Fernandez Diaz-Cabal , professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and the University of Shanghai. (HANDLE).



