6
The aging process affects all organs and districts of the human body and muscles are no exception, in fact, aging is referred to as sarcopenia, i.e. a medical condition where there is a progressive loss of muscle mass. Can sarcopenia be treated?
What is sarcopenia
Sarcopenia is a word of Greek origin which literally means “loss of flesh”, this condition is characterized by both the loss of muscle volume but also of strength and functionality.
See also Rossella Di Fuorti, who died on her birthday after a sushi lunch. "Maybe an allergic reaction"