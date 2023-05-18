Sardinia, a region for tourists but not for dialysis patients (18/05/2023)

«After receiving a negative response, and in some cases not even that, dialysis patients who wish to come on holiday to Sardinia request our intervention to guarantee the possibility of a dialysis place», is Zucca’s comment. «It is a pity to note that our region, despite claiming to have a tourist vocation, is not able to offer an adequate planning of the service and to respond to the numerous requests that arrive not only from the peninsula and from residents, but also from tourists from abroad . «Obviously, it is the patients who pay the price, who unfortunately will not be able to arrive in Sardinia, except thanks to those few dialysis centers which have given their willingness to include them, in shifts intended for patients in stable care. Our Constitution guarantees everyone the right to health, but evidently not to those who unfortunately turn out to be attached to a machine in order to continue living”.

The Region, in truth, tried to remedy it two years ago with a provision which, however, proved to be a real flop. In June 2021, the health management of theAts – Sardinia’s health protection company had issued a resolution to promote holiday dialysis projects. The hourly cost for the nursing staff of the hospital units of nephrology and dialysis was set at 35 euros gross per hour. No one had responded to the invitation. In the following month of July, a second resolution was received, which acknowledged “that, by mere clerical error, in resolution no. 472 referred to above the hourly cost of additional services for nursing staff has been set at €35.00 instead of €45.00”, therefore the “provisions for the provision of dialysis services to nephropathic patients coming from other territories in the summer period” were corrected. Despite this, the result has not changed.

Denotti and Zucca specify that they have repeatedly tried to speak with the regional health councilor, Charles Doria«ma he never replied to our joint emails or even to phone calls». The more days go by, the more unmanageable the situation becomes. «That of non-residents who are denied the possibility of continuing their treatment in Sardinia for a limited time, is the tip of the iceberg of an even more serious situation which now also affects Sardinian dialysis patients: 1,500 people who, to undergo therapy, refer to one of the 35 dialysis centers on the island. For example, those who are forced to travel to another region of Italy to undergo treatment or surgery may find it difficult to find a place in a dialysis center upon returning to Sardinia», explain the representatives of the two associations.