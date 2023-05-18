Sardinia, a region for tourists but not for dialysis patients (18/05/2023)

There is a hostage to be freed. As soon as possible. Is called Aldo Manzanares, lives in Budoni but has been in Bologna for over a month and is unable to return home. The surreal story of him is the photograph of what has been happening for some time now on the Island. There are 35 dialysis centers (there were 38 until recently), a sufficient number to deal with all 1,500 Sardinian dialysis patients and even more. Provided there is enough staff to manage the therapies. “The shortage mainly concerns nurses, more than doctors,” they explain Bruno Denottipresident of theAsnet (Sardinian association of hemodialysis and transplanted nephropaths), e Hannibal Pumpkinsecretary of theAned Sardinia (National Hemodialysis Association), who called a press conference this morning to ask an urgent intervention by the Regionperhaps with an ad hoc law that gives continuity to the service.
«Holidays in Sardinia for many, but not for everyone. Especially if they are on dialysis”Denotti accuses. «Punctually every year, as the summer period approaches, we find ourselves facing this situation of full emergency. To date, in the Asnet headquarters, more than a hundred requests for help have come from those patients who, wishing to spend a holiday period on the island, have been denied a place by the dialysis center contacted. Many of these, even in the face of the request for availability to be able to undergo dialysis treatment during the holiday, have not even obtained a response ».
It is not a problem of mismanagement linked to the pandemic: the problem has existed since before, Denotti and Zucca explain. «The serious shortage of staff in Sardinian healthcare does not spare nephropaths either», emphasizes the first. “A problem that in the summer, with the arrival of holidays also for workers in the health sector, becomes even more alarming and against which not even the provision of additional services for doctors and nurses has had any effect, making the activation of the so-called “holiday dialysis projects”, which this year the Region has not even foreseen ».
«After receiving a negative response, and in some cases not even that, dialysis patients who wish to come on holiday to Sardinia request our intervention to guarantee the possibility of a dialysis place», is Zucca’s comment. «It is a pity to note that our region, despite claiming to have a tourist vocation, is not able to offer an adequate planning of the service and to respond to the numerous requests that arrive not only from the peninsula and from residents, but also from tourists from abroad . «Obviously, it is the patients who pay the price, who unfortunately will not be able to arrive in Sardinia, except thanks to those few dialysis centers which have given their willingness to include them, in shifts intended for patients in stable care. Our Constitution guarantees everyone the right to health, but evidently not to those who unfortunately turn out to be attached to a machine in order to continue living”.
The Region, in truth, tried to remedy it two years ago with a provision which, however, proved to be a real flop. In June 2021, the health management of theAts – Sardinia’s health protection company had issued a resolution to promote holiday dialysis projects. The hourly cost for the nursing staff of the hospital units of nephrology and dialysis was set at 35 euros gross per hour. No one had responded to the invitation. In the following month of July, a second resolution was received, which acknowledged “that, by mere clerical error, in resolution no. 472 referred to above the hourly cost of additional services for nursing staff has been set at €35.00 instead of €45.00”, therefore the “provisions for the provision of dialysis services to nephropathic patients coming from other territories in the summer period” were corrected. Despite this, the result has not changed.
Denotti and Zucca specify that they have repeatedly tried to speak with the regional health councilor, Charles Doria«ma he never replied to our joint emails or even to phone calls». The more days go by, the more unmanageable the situation becomes. «That of non-residents who are denied the possibility of continuing their treatment in Sardinia for a limited time, is the tip of the iceberg of an even more serious situation which now also affects Sardinian dialysis patients: 1,500 people who, to undergo therapy, refer to one of the 35 dialysis centers on the island. For example, those who are forced to travel to another region of Italy to undergo treatment or surgery may find it difficult to find a place in a dialysis center upon returning to Sardinia», explain the representatives of the two associations.
The story of Aldo Manzanares, mentioned at the beginning, is the most emblematic. After undergoing dialysis for a certain period at the Olbia hospital, he went to Bologna to carry out treatments, tests and surgeries. For more than a month he has been trying to plan his return to his country without success, with the risk of not even being able to vote in the administrative elections on 28 May. “At the hospital in Olbia they tell me that they don’t have beds or staff available, so they postpone my return from week to week,” a furious Manzanares tells us on the phone. “But is this denial of a benefit normal for a resident nephropathic?”.
“A real kidnapping”says Denotti. “He is under house arrest without having committed any crime”, continues Pumpkin. Here is the testimony of another dialysis patient, resident in the province of Frosinone, who prefers to remain anonymous: «I own a house in Badesi, my wife is a native of the place. For the first time, in fifty years of marriage, we won’t be able to come to Sardinia because my condition on dialysis doesn’t allow it. I sent an email to February Asl Gallura to book dialysis athospital of Tempio Pausania, even for just one week in the period of their choice, but I got no response. Same thing at St. Camillus of Sassari. It’s not a matter of vacation, there are friends and family that I will never be able to see again ».
The biggest problems are recorded in Olbia, where the influx of tourists is greatest in the summer: at least 80 dialysis patients who have had their requests rejected. Asnet and Aned now reserve the right to study other forms of protest, even harsh ones. Patients on dialysis can no longer wait for the times of Sardinian politics.