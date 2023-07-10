Sardinia, mental health is not on the political agenda (07/10/2023)

«It appears evident, to anyone who operates in good faith and reasonably, the unsustainability of the situation for the fragile people with whom and for whom these services operate; for social cooperatives that find themselves carrying out a very delicate function, with no certainty that the activities provided are remunerated; for operators and professionals who see their work at risk» continues the note. «We point out that the relationship between public and private, even more if the Third sector, finds in the rules on public contracts and not only, indications for a more advanced and responsible collaboration, based on the recognition of the role and purpose of general interest of the subjects involved. While the health system as a whole is in trouble, we cannot understand why, before the expiry of the tender contracts, in the presence of doubts about these services, a working table was not promoted with the cooperatives involved to evaluate the activities carried out and, in compliance with everyone’s roles and responsibilities, co-plan and manage any improvement paths deemed necessary for the benefit of the well-being of the people being treated. Above all we do not understand why, even today, people prefer to leave the skills and professionalism on the sidelines that social cooperation has made available in recent years, making an important contribution to mental health services in the area. Responsible public dialogue and confrontation is the method that animates our Associations and the daily work of our cooperatives. We are convinced that this approach is even more necessary when dealing with the answers to be given to citizens’ health and well-being needs. We wonder if this is the approach that really and coherently animates regional policy, its representatives in the institutions and the personalities who are called upon to carry out delicate managerial roles in the public administration at all levels. Let us all remember, without presumption but firmly, that social cooperation is at work every day, with thousands of members and operators, to support and accompany people who in their fragility often do not have the opportunity to make their voices heard and their health, inclusion and social needs».

Then the conclusions: «This is why we strongly ask: the Local Health Authority of Cagliari to formally clarify the path it intends to take and the opening of a discussion to manage the problems that have arisen; the Regional Department of Health to come out of the silence and to carry out everything within its competence and prerogatives so that the rehabilitation and care pathways of the people involved are protected, the jobs of the operators are safeguarded, the services are recognized and the activities carried out by the managers in the network of mental health services; the launch of an in-depth study on the future of mental health services in the light of emerging needs in particular among the young population and the need to strengthen paths of autonomy and inclusion».

It is only the latest, yet another chapter in a cloying story involving thousands of patients and their families, all operators in a sector now on its last legs, and which calls the entire Sardinian political class to assume responsibility. Healthcare is a sector that does not belong to just one section, but to the whole community. Public health doesn’t have a specific color, it really affects everyone. And in Sardinia rock bottom has been reached for some time, above all due to the mismanagement of the most delicate period since the onset of Covid-19 and the insufficient response during the post-pandemic. The regional council speaks of pharaonic investments to build new hospitals in various cities of Sardinia, neglecting to put what already exists back on its feet and make it work (in some cases, until 2020, there was even talk of centers of excellence). Stomach aches are felt within the majority itself, especially with the Brothers of Italy who are critical of the president Christian Solinas and the health commissioner Charles Doriainsensitive to requests for comparison.

There is also something wrong in communication, if many trade organizations (in addition to the three mentioned for this initiative, others are added, such as the Coordination of Sardinian therapeutic communities) are resorting to the publication of advertising spaces to inform the island population, rather than going through a press conference or a simple statement to be disseminated to all the newspapers. It means that the Sardinian media do not always offer complete information on what is happening on the island, especially in the health sector. And this deafening silence hurts politics itself, as well as citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

