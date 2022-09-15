Home Health Sardinia, the booking of anti-Omicron vaccines is underway
Health

by admin
The administration of new bivalent anti-Covid vaccinesdeveloped on the Omicron variant.

The Region with a note from the Department of Health implemented the latest indications from the ministry, which recommends the administration of the drug to all over 60s without fourth dose, ai citizens aged 12 and over in highly frail conditions or still waiting to receive the third doseat pregnant womenai health workers and ai operators and guests of the RSA.

On Monday and Tuesday, 129,600 doses of bivalent vaccine arrived on the island Comirnaty (Pfizer) and 24,350 of the bivalent vaccine Spikevax (Modern).

Already from now it is possible, for the categories indicated in the target that they received their last dose no less than 120 days agobook the administration through the usual methods: the Poste Italiane platform online at the address reservations.vaccinicovid.gov.it, the Atm Postamat, by telephone at the toll-free number 800 00 99 66 (active every day from 8 to 20) and through the postmen.

Pregnant women can directly access the vaccination centers without reservation, health workers and RSA guests will be vaccinated directly in the facilities where they work or are hospitalized.

At the moment, for what are the national directives, no administration is foreseen to those who have already received the fourth dose and to non-fragile subjects between 12 and 60 years who have already received the third.

