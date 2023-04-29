Sardinia, the protest of pacifists against the NATO exercise on the island: “Region complicit in military occupation”

Protests by pacifists in Sardinia while they open NATO military exercises on the island. “Enough,” he told the Ansa news agency Danilo Lampis of Sardinia calls Sardinia. “Sardinia hosts about 65% of the Italian military property and has on its soil the two largest polygons in Europe, in the areas of Teulada and Quirra, which for decades have done nothing but devastate our territories, sometimes irreparably . We demand a halt to the exercises, the progressive decommissioning of the shooting ranges, the military bases and the revocation of the assignment of the Capo Teulada reclamation entrusted to the military bodies, as it is completely inadequate. The only feasible solution is the progressive demilitarization of the area. The Region strikes a blow in favor of the interests of the Sardinian people, instead of being an accomplice to the military occupation”.

The exercise called “Noble Jump” will end with a Demonstration Day in mid-May: a day of demonstration of the joint allied powers – together with the Italian soldiers also the allies of Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg – to test the readiness of NATO’s combat capabilities in a war scenario. But it won’t be over for the island: the spring of battle training will continue in nine days, on May 8, when the Joint Stars: over 4,000 soldiers and about 900 land, air and naval assets will be involved. It is the most important joint defense exercise, planned by the joint joint operational command, which will see men and means engaged in the simulation of air, land and sea space defense operations, in cyber and space security, in Nbcr defense and in the counter the threats deriving from the most modern technologies used in the manufacture of underwater or aerial drones.

And until yesterday it was also in progress Offshore with the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto who, on board the Cavour shipfollowed some phases of the exercise which involves a total of around 6,000 military and civilian personnel from universities and research centres.

But Sardinian separatists and anti-militarists are ready to shout a new no to the exercises and ask for the closure and conversion of the military polygons. For the moment there are no new sit-ins or demonstrations planned, but the “no war” movement in Sardinia is seeing a generational change with new activists arriving from schools and universities. Yesterday around the military air base of Decimomannu there were moments of tension with the police for a procession organized by “Sardinia Aresti” which, in conjunction with Sa die de sa Sardinia, the party to celebrate the expulsion of the Piedmontese in 1794, was getting too close to the area protected by walls and barbed wire. Water cannons and tear gas were also used to drive away the protesters. A presence not appreciated by pacifists who speak of more than 10,000 soldiers involved, 22 days of operations, more than twenty countries involved and more than 40 ships and submarines along the coasts. Hundreds of land vehicles were also in the field, including Leopard 2 tanks. Many videos are already circulating on the net: from the operations of transferring vehicles from one part of the island to another, to the training of drone pilots.