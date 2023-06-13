Sardinia, the revolt of the mothers of cancer children (13/06/2023)

«If these are the effects of the regional health reform, I prefer to go back to the past. We were much better off.” Thus begins the disconsolate analysis of Francesca Ziccheddupresident of theBishop, the Sardinian association of pediatric oncohematology parents. And it is a lucid analysis, measured but also without discounts for anyone. It takes stock of an increasingly tangled situation, to put it mildly. And that’s not just about the 80 associated Sardinian familiesbut also the many who have a son with cancer and who are not members of Asgop.
“Our problems revolve around the only pediatric oncohematology department on the island, which is located in Cagliari,” explains Ziccheddu. “And also the Microcitemico is located in the Sardinian capital. This means that people come to these structures from all over the region, not just from the metropolitan area of Cagliari, and you can well understand the logistical and economic problems that many parents have to face, in order to stay by their children’s side. We once owned theBrotz hospitala facility headquartered by Dea (Emergencies Department, ndr) of the second level that was really right for us due to the quality and number of services and pediatric specialties needed for these young patients. All the indispensable figures were there: from the cardiologist to the anesthetist to the resuscitator. But when in 2020 the Microcitemico was spun off from the Brotzu and merged with the ASL 8 of Cagliari, the world changed».
For those unfamiliar with the reality we are talking about, it should be noted that Microcitemico and Brotzu are located about 500 meters away from each other «An example above all to make people understand the extent of this enormous step backwards: our patients have to undergo numerous checks under sedation, therefore the oncologist must always intervene accompanied by an anesthesiologist. This figure does not exist at Microcitemico, therefore we have to wait for the availability of the Brotzu staff. Previously, it was enough to make a phone call, and in a few minutes the problem was solved. Now the path is highly bureaucratized, complex and heavy to the point that a group of mothers last summer had to contact the police to report the inefficiencies. They were exasperated by this handover of responsibility, with the children fasted from the day before because they had to be sedated for exams. I am referring above all to children and parents who also arrive from the other end of Sardinia. At that point I submitted a complaint to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Cagliari, which at the moment has not given new results. Not only that: since the beginning of 2023, the situation has worsened. I believe that requesting the intervention of the carabinieri to guarantee the right to treatment of cancer children is the lowest point reached by healthcare in Sardinia».
One of the cases reported to the judiciary is recent and striking. «An 18-month-old girl was given a catheter that was not suitable for her tender age, only because two pediatric anesthesiologists were not available at the time. Therefore, the administrative aspect prevailed over the medical-health one. I would like to point out that, at the moment, only one pediatric anesthetist has been hired at Local Health Authority 8. They should explain to us how a single doctor can do to face the amount of work that arrives at Microcitemico. An event was then reported to us which, if confirmed, would be very serious: the transplant center of Microcitemico (which follows both oncohaematological and thalassemic children) risks being closed next September because it may not pass the accreditation audition, as there is no assistance network that was previously guaranteed by Brotzu, 24 hours a day. Not only that: since they no longer have access to the Brotzu database, the doctors of Microcitemico no longer have control over the reports and to request instrumental tests and consultancy they are forced to use paper forms and emails. In order to complete the cycle of treatments, young cancer patients must follow precise protocols established by specific clinical studies. The latter must be collected by an administrative structure authorized to operate on the European portal which sends them to ethics committee e all’Debt (the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, ndr) for the approval. Asl 8 does not currently have this corporate structure and our clinical studies lie unfinished in a drawer. In essence, our children are subjected to therapies that have not received the necessary approval. Brotzu, on the other hand, has an adequate administrative structure, but no longer has any powers in the matter because they have been taken away from him. We live in a deadlock, a bureaucratic paradox that has turned into a nightmare for us».
«I repeat: if this is a reform, I say that it was better before. The situation has decidedly worsened», insists Ziccheddu. “We have asked countless times, via Pec, for a meeting with the regional health councilor: it has never been possible to meet either the current (Charles Doria, ndr), nor the predecessor (Mario Nieddu, ndr). It seemed that the Regional Council was about to modify some passages of the health reform, with appropriate corrective measures, but then nothing was done. The Brotzu doctors are authorized to provide services for Microcitemico outside the usual working hours, therefore we rely on the availability of individuals. In fact, we cannot count on the certainties which are indispensable. On this matter, there have even been two parliamentary questions to the Minister of Healthbut to date the situation has not changed one iota. If our children go into anaphylactic shock, as they have on occasion, we are in God’s hands. Then there is a lack of other instruments and aids, such as pediatric helmets for CT scans. Even the latest promises made by councilor Doria, who recently said he has big plans for the Microcitemico in Cagliari, leave us perplexed: not only did he not explain exactly what he would like to do, but above all he didn’t think about solving the problems of present. They pass us off as a group of overly apprehensive mothers, but the complaint just presented by the anesthesiologists of Local Health Authority 8 confirms our complaints: currently, Local Health Authority 8 does not have the skills and tools for pediatric care. Or they say “poor children”, but are not consequential in their actions. They are upsetting all the Sardinian hospitals, taking health care back fifty years. For this reason, on June 24th we will be present at the event called by the Coordination of Sardinian public health committees”.