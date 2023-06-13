Sardinia, the revolt of the mothers of cancer children (13/06/2023)

For those unfamiliar with the reality we are talking about, it should be noted that Microcitemico and Brotzu are located about 500 meters away from each other «An example above all to make people understand the extent of this enormous step backwards: our patients have to undergo numerous checks under sedation, therefore the oncologist must always intervene accompanied by an anesthesiologist. This figure does not exist at Microcitemico, therefore we have to wait for the availability of the Brotzu staff. Previously, it was enough to make a phone call, and in a few minutes the problem was solved. Now the path is highly bureaucratized, complex and heavy to the point that a group of mothers last summer had to contact the police to report the inefficiencies. They were exasperated by this handover of responsibility, with the children fasted from the day before because they had to be sedated for exams. I am referring above all to children and parents who also arrive from the other end of Sardinia. At that point I submitted a complaint to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Cagliari, which at the moment has not given new results. Not only that: since the beginning of 2023, the situation has worsened. I believe that requesting the intervention of the carabinieri to guarantee the right to treatment of cancer children is the lowest point reached by healthcare in Sardinia».

One of the cases reported to the judiciary is recent and striking. «An 18-month-old girl was given a catheter that was not suitable for her tender age, only because two pediatric anesthesiologists were not available at the time. Therefore, the administrative aspect prevailed over the medical-health one. I would like to point out that, at the moment, only one pediatric anesthetist has been hired at Local Health Authority 8. They should explain to us how a single doctor can do to face the amount of work that arrives at Microcitemico. An event was then reported to us which, if confirmed, would be very serious: the transplant center of Microcitemico (which follows both oncohaematological and thalassemic children) risks being closed next September because it may not pass the accreditation audition, as there is no assistance network that was previously guaranteed by Brotzu, 24 hours a day. Not only that: since they no longer have access to the Brotzu database, the doctors of Microcitemico no longer have control over the reports and to request instrumental tests and consultancy they are forced to use paper forms and emails. In order to complete the cycle of treatments, young cancer patients must follow precise protocols established by specific clinical studies. The latter must be collected by an administrative structure authorized to operate on the European portal which sends them to ethics committee e all’Debt (the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, ndr) for the approval. Asl 8 does not currently have this corporate structure and our clinical studies lie unfinished in a drawer. In essence, our children are subjected to therapies that have not received the necessary approval. Brotzu, on the other hand, has an adequate administrative structure, but no longer has any powers in the matter because they have been taken away from him. We live in a deadlock, a bureaucratic paradox that has turned into a nightmare for us».