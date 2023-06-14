Sarri wants Milik but Allegri won’t give him up: Juve are thinking of a new loan

Sarri has located in Arkadiusz Milik the perfect striker for Lazio’s 2023/24 attack. The Biancoceleste coach knows him well having coached him at Napoli and considers him perfect for a role that has been the real Achilles heel of his team during the last season, that of the central forward, assistant Immobile or alternative to the striker. The problem is that Allegri she has no intention of giving up on him.









Milik has returned to

Marseille after the loan and the bianconeri want to bring him back to Turin, even if they have

waived the ransom of 7 million for the card, according to the agreement established with the French last summer. The idea would be to

start over with a new loan and, according to reports from l’Equipe, Juve would be willing to insert a technical counterpart to convince Marseille.

The bianconeri must think above all about giving up. Safe departure

John Square, expiring on June 30, whose contract will not be renewed. The sporting director Manna went to England to define the definitive passage of

Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham, who are looking for a discount of 35 million compared to the fixed redemption. In England there are also teams that can represent the future of

Dusan Vlahoviceven if the request

80 million (but it could be concluded at 70), scares the clubs concerned. There is talk of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and even Bayern Munich, who need a central striker and are also thinking of launching the decisive attack to

Frederick Church.

In short, arranging the budgets is the main objective of the black and whites, who aim to arrive, at the end of the transfer market, at a collection of around

130 million euros.

DANILO: “MAYBE I’LL END MY CAREER HERE”

Danilo spoke about his future at Juventus, hinting that his career could end at Juventus: “It was very easy for me to make the decision to renew my contract – the defender told the Brazilian portal

Globe Sports -. It’s a club where I feel good, I feel at home. His values, work, resilience, overcoming obstacles, are very similar to what I learned at home from my mother and father. The ones I try to pass on to my children. I get a lot of love in the city, from the fans and the people who live there. I’m fine, I don’t have to think about going anywhere else to have all this. Internally I have created a great bond with employees, staff, managers. I feel I have to repay some of the trust they had in me when I chose to leave Manchester City. This could be my last player contract.”