Sassano Opens Second Outdoor Gym Promoting Healthy Lifestyles in Natural Setting

Sassano, a town in the province of Salerno, has recently opened its second outdoor gym, offering residents and visitors a unique fitness experience. Spanning over 500 square meters, the open-air fitness area is equipped with certified outdoor exercise equipment.

Situated within the municipal villa of the Silla hamlet, the gym is set on a lush carpet of natural grass. The facility also features a picnic area and a children’s playground, providing a comprehensive recreational space for families. Mayor Domenico Rubino expressed his enthusiasm for the new fitness path, stating that it aims to promote a healthy lifestyle in the midst of nature.

Funds for the development of the outdoor fitness area were obtained from the Pnrr, Mission 5 “Social infrastructures, families, communities and the third sector.” This initiative demonstrates the town’s commitment to improving the well-being of its residents and creating innovative spaces for physical activity.

Notably, this is the second outdoor gym in Sassano, following the successful launch of the first in the summer of 2022. The initial gym was strategically positioned in the area of the former municipal purification plant, serving the dual purpose of reviving a degraded site and providing a dedicated exercise space.

Residents and visitors can now enjoy the benefits of outdoor exercise while immersing themselves in the natural beauty of Sassano’s municipal villa. The scenic location, intertwined with a flowing river, also attracts people of all ages, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

