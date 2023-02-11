Home Health Sassari, Addis (president of the Order of Doctors and Dentists): “The sentence of the Constitutional Court clarifies the vaccination obligation”
Sassari, Addis (president of the Order of Doctors and Dentists): “The sentence of the Constitutional Court clarifies the vaccination obligation”

«I cannot fail to express my personal satisfaction and that of the Order of Doctors of Sassari for the publication of the reasons for the sentence of the Constitutional Court of 1 December 2022 on the vaccination obligation. The Order has always supported the absolute and decisive importance of the validity of vaccines in protecting both against many diseases and against Covid-19, allowing millions of lives to be saved”. Words of the president of the Order of Doctors and Dentists of Sassari, Nicola Addis, on the reasons for the sentence of the Constitutional Court, issued yesterday, relating to the vaccination obligation.

In all three cases, subject to appeal to the Consulta, the judges of the Court rejected the questions raised, reaffirming the legitimacy of the rules in the name of public health. The Consulta underlined that “Article 32 of the Constitution, one of the most cited as violated by the law on compulsory vaccination in many appeals by No Vax, entrusts the legislator with the task of balancing, in the light of the principle of solidarity,” the right of the individual to self-determination with respect to his own health with the coexisting right to health of others and therefore with the interest of the community”.

“I take this opportunity to criticize the posting, in many cities, of posters that send dangerous messages – added Addis – claiming that vaccines kill, even comparing them to a gun pointed at the temple”.

