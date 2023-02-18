Home Health Sassari, changing rooms burglarized during the fifteen-year-old volleyball match
Sassari, changing rooms burglarized during the fifteen-year-old volleyball match

by admin
Thieves in action this evening around 7 pm in Sassari, in the gym in via Togliatti. The third division volleyball match between Silvio Pellico and Orion, under 16 girls’ teams, was underway on the field.

Someone snuck into the locker room and stole the athletes’ backpacks, mobile phones and clothes, and then disappeared.

The telephones, according to what has been learned, have been located in the historic center but have all been disconnected.

A little girl became aware of the theft, who entered in the dark and, fortunately, did not come face to face with the criminals.

(Unioneonline/E.Fr.)

