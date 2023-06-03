Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3: Cabral, Berardi, Saponara and Gonzalez scored

A mistake by Alessandro Russo, goalkeeper of Sassuolo, born in 2001, and a penalty unearthed by Var (an elbow by Cabral who had given Fiorentina the lead) are the paths initially traced by Fiorentina – with the head in Prague (there is the final of Conference League Wednesday against West Ham) – and Sassuolo in a match certainly not unforgettable but then made brilliant by the rainbow of Saponara’s 1-2 who then serves Nico Gonzalez the ball which closes the match on 1-3. Fiorentina with a trickle of gas, Sassuolo without even that…

Having said that before the match, Sassuolo presented the Governor Bonaccini with a shirt-symbolizing the payment of the proceeds to the victims (“Sassuolo 4 Emilia Romagna”), here Fiorentina shows up with Cerofolini between the posts, Ranieri in central defense and Kouamé wide left in the 4-2-3-1; Dionisi, on the other hand, has Ceide top left in the 4-3-3, captain Berardi and Pinamonti in the middle of the attack. Fiorentina pushes three times: in the 6th minute the referee Marchetti waits for a “check” from the Var for an alleged arm shot in the area by Tressoldi, a shot that didn’t exist. In the 8th minute Cabral escapes to the right, a cross-shot that ends up in the hands; the same centre-forward, in the 10th minute, headed the outside post following a Duncan cross. In the 20th minute Fiorentina asked for a penalty: Rogerio made a foul but it all happened outside the box and the referee considered it just a game duel. Sassuolo shows up once forward but without worrying the Viola too much. There is, in the 31st minute, a skirmish between Ranieri and Berardi: the Viola defender, after a tackle, approaches the ball from afar and “shows his chest” to the neroverde; an argument ensues, both warned. It’s a first half without jolts, both Sassuolo and Fiorentina never give the idea of ​​being able to dominate moments and matches: mistakes, oversights, wrong passes, the idea of ​​not getting hurt by the Viola and the evident tiredness in the Neroverde home they give exactly the idea of ​​an unforgettable race. Sassuolo’s only high note came at the end of the first half: Henrique’s ball to Pinamonti who, alone in front of goal, didn’t find the right strength and aim to be able to break the deadlock.