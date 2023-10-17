Satisfaction Survey Reveals Areas of Improvement for Medicine Authorization Area Operations

Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) Releases Survey Results on Companies’ Satisfaction with Medicine Authorization Area

The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has recently conducted a survey to measure the degree of satisfaction of companies towards various parameters related to the operations of the offices belonging to the medicine authorization area. The survey involved 86 companies, which own almost a third (32 percent) of the medicines for human use authorized in Italy.

The survey results provide a mixed picture and will be used to improve technical and organizational aspects by Via del Tritone, the regulatory body responsible for medicine authorization. The survey particularly highlighted the need for greater digitalization in exchanges between stakeholders and the regulatory body.

Overall, the response to the survey was positive, with two-thirds of the companies finding the published documents by the four offices within the medicine authorization area useful and capable of satisfying their information needs. Additionally, over 50 percent of the respondents rated the responses received to their requests for clarification as clear and exhaustive.

However, the survey also revealed areas that require improvement. About 80 percent of the companies involved expressed a need for better interaction with the office staff, calling for shorter-term communications through telephone and digital platforms. The restoration of the scientific advice service was also deemed important by nearly 90 percent of the companies.

The survey highlighted the importance of strengthening the agency’s digital identity. The majority of companies expressed the need for digital tools that allow the presentation of documentation in electronic format for all procedures falling within the competence of the medicine authorization area. Furthermore, companies suggested the creation of an interface portal for the storage and management of import/export activities and the national certification of the Plasma Master File.

In response to the survey, Aifa acknowledged the need to improve the clarity and integration of published documents and information on their website. Consequently, they plan to adopt a new workflow by the end of the year for applications related to new marketing authorizations and extensions of use. This workflow will allow companies to track the authorization process in real-time and stay informed about the status of each step.

Aifa has also announced that the section of their website related to the medicinal authorization area will undergo a reorganization to enhance communication effectiveness. This will involve optimizing the layout of information, updating existing documents, and removing obsolete ones.

The survey provides valuable insights for Aifa to enhance their interactions with companies. They plan to follow up on the reorganization in 2024.

