Satisfied, with friends to count on, but too busy in front of the screen and tested by Covid – Cheers

Donini: “It is important to continue monitoring over time by continuing to collaborate with the school world”

The results of the HBSC – Italy national survey on “Health-related behaviors in school-age children” have been published. The family and school contexts, eating habits, physical activity and risk behaviors of adolescents aged 11, 13, 15 and, for the first time, also of 17 year olds were investigated. In the region, the research involved 4,200 girls and boys in 234 classes

24 October 2023 – They are quite well, they are on average satisfied, they have no difficulty talking about their problems with their parents, over half do regular physical activity and the majority have never suffered episodes of bullying or cyberbullying. However, 60.8% spend more than three hours a day in front of a screen, one in three has used cigarettes, alcohol, cannabis or gambled at least once in their life and 22.9% feel nervous . 80% are of normal weight, more than half do physical activity three times a week, but there is room for improvement with regards to eating habits.

They are the teenagers from Emilia-Romagna photographed by studio nazionale HBSC ‘Health Behaviour in School-aged Children’ (‘Health-related behaviors in school-aged children’) 2022, created by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in collaboration with the World Health Organization – Regional Office for Europe. With a precise objective: analyze i family and school contexts, habits and lifestyles on nutrition, physical activity, risky behaviors in adolescents aged 11, 13 and 15 and, for the first time in this report, also in the boys and girls of 17 years.

The research involves sample surveys on a national scale every 4 years and that of 2022 is the first survey carried out after the pandemic, which therefore allows us to compare lifestyles before and after Covid. In Emilia Romagna They were 4,204 young people were interviewed and girls (around a thousand for each age group), for a total of 234 classi: 109 for lower secondary school (class I and III) and 125 for lower secondary school (class II and IV); just over half are female and 5.8% of adolescents were born abroad.

The data was showed up yesterday afternoon during a webinar organized by the Department of Health Policies and are online on the Region’s website “Hbsc Italia” – lifestyles and health of young people of school age – Health (regione.emilia-romagna.it).

“The research data portrays a situation that has positive traits, such as physical well-being and good relationships with friends, but also more critical ones, especially in reference to the use of social media and addictions – states the councilor for policies for Health, Raffaele Donini-. It is therefore very important to continue monitoring the data over time, working above all on critical issues, collaborating with the school world to implement the best possible policies on this front. All adolescents, regardless of the context in which they live, must be able to lead a healthy lifestyle. We thank – concludes the councilor – the students, teachers and school managers who made this survey possible, which we will treasure when planning future actions”.

The main results emerged

Various items investigated, from the sphere of health to that of relationships. Among the main ones: eating habits, nutritional status, sport and free time, relationships with parents, friendships, school, the problem of addictions, the use of social media and the phenomena of bullying or cyberbullying.

The data on overall well-being is encouraging: 78.5% of boys and girls declare medium-high levels of satisfaction, even if Covid-19 has highlighted a considerable impact on this indicator: 14.4% of those interviewed suffer from insomnia, 22 .9% say feel nervous every day, 21.5% feeling down and 18.2% feeling irritable.

The school like it a lot or quite a bit over 65% of eleven-year-olds compared to approximately 43% of seventeen-year-olds and 86.9% of boys and girls have never suffered episodes of bullying or cyberbullying. The results that emerged on the test were also good quality of relationships with parents: even if it is more difficult to talk about one’s worries with the father rather than with the mother, in general there is dialogue with both; and 70% of teenagers have amici that you can count on.

Most boys and girls are normal weight (80.1%), but 13.9% are overweight and 3.2% obese, a percentage increasing after the pandemic; And after the pandemic there is also a worsening of healthy eating habitsin particular little fruit and more skipped breakfasts.

On the slope sport and free timejust over half of adolescents (53.5%) do physical activity three times a weekwhich is the level recommended by the WHO, and 60.8% pass more than three hours a day in front of a screen between television, PC, smartphone, social networks and video games: the lower the level of family wealth, the more the sedentary lifestyle of younger people increases.

Among the many areas investigated, also that relating to addictions, whose risks are more frequent in boys and girls from families with greater economic availability.