On the occasion of the H-Open Week for Cardiovascular Diseases, the S. Croce and Carle Hospital and the ASL CN1, in collaboration with PRE.ZIO.SA. organize the event “Women are at heart”, second edition with cardio-cerebrovascular risk assessment, offering the population free of charge the measurement of some parameters / values ​​(blood pressure, cholesterolemia …) and interviews with cardiologists, neurologists and dieticians . The event will be held on Saturday 1 October from 10.00 to 18.00 in Piazza Galimberti, offering the population free of charge the measurement of some parameters / values ​​(blood pressure, cholesterolemia …) and interviews with the professionals present (cardiologists, neurologists, dieticians ).

The initiative is organized with Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Neurology, Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition of the S. Croce and Carle Hospital of Cuneo; Cardiology e Neurology of the Savigliano hospital and the PRE.ZIO.SA.

Also on 1 October, from 9 to 12.30, free abdominal aortic echocolordoppler for men and women over the age of 65 who have never performed this examination or who have passed at least one year since the last ultrasound of the abdominal aorta by the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of S. Croce and Carle. The examination will take place at the outpatient departments of Vascular Surgery located on the ground floor. It will be possible to book by sending an email to [email protected]

Dto September 26th the dissemination of information material created by hoc is foreseen.