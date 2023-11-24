SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER IS NATIONAL PARKINSON’S DAY: THE INITIATIVES AND COMMITMENTS OF THE TWO FERRARI HEALTH COMPANIES

The LIMPE Foundation for Parkinson’s Onlus (Italian League for the fight against Parkinson’s disease, extrapyramidal syndromes and dementia), under the aegis ofLIMPE-DISMOV Academy (Italian Academy for the Study of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders), the main scientific association of reference in Italy for Parkinson’s disease, since 2014 has also called a day of awareness and support dedicated to people affected by this pathology and their families.



Saturday November 25, 2023 in fact, the 15th edition of National Parkinson’s Day is being celebrated and more than 100 Italian centers specialized in diagnosis and treatment will organize meetings and seminars to discuss the main issues of the disease.

He will also participate in the initiative the University Hospital of Ferrara taking part in the event, organized by an Association founded in the area about a year ago Parkinson & Caregiver Association. Just the 25 November, from 10.00 to 13.00, at the Oasis of Vigarano Pieve a meeting entitled was organized “I’m going 100mph” which includes a walk on foot, by bike or even with a walker along the cycle path to Bondeno. The event is promoted by Movement Disorders Center of the Neurology Operational Unit of the Cona Hospital (currently under the guidance of Dr. Daniela Gragnaniello, acting), coordinated by Dr. Mariachiara Sensi.

The Center was born over 25 years ago from the need to respond in a multidisciplinary way to requests of patients suffering from degenerative pathologies of the central nervous system, such as parkinsonism, dystonia and chorea. Specifically, the clinic deals with more complicated phase of “Parkinson’s disease” and atypical degenerative parkinsonisms but, equally, of the rarer movement disorders with juvenile onset for which adequate and early management is necessary, considering the high functional demands, both work and social, of these patients. Currently the dedicated clinic follows approximately 450 patients per year, 20% of whom have a young onset, with approximately 600 visits per year, and makes use of various collaborations, primarily physiatric, but also deglutological, cognitive, psychiatric, pneumological and gastroenterological, necessary to manage the various pathologies in an optimal manner. In addition to the activity aimed at the diagnosis and medical therapy of patients with movement disorders, the Ferrara Service is one of the three third level centers in the Emilia-Romagna Region authorized for Advanced Therapies (deep brain stimulation or Deep Brain Stimulation and infusion therapies with apomorphine or levodopa) for patients with Parkinson’s disease in a complicated phase.

“In the more advanced stages – explains the Dr. Franco Romagnoni, Director of the Primary Care Department of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara – Parkinson’s disease can cause a significant reduction in individual autonomy, which is why for years it has been recognized as one of the pathologies that can allow access to the benefits provided by the National Fund for non-self-sufficiency for people with very serious disabilities. It is a resource that complements what the Emilia Romagna Region makes available with the services that pertain to Regional Fund for Non Self-sufficiency”.

At National Parkinson’s Day The Local Health Authority of Ferrara also participates which has already hosted the“Gruppo Estense Parkinson Ferrara (GEPa)” Association. Ausl has in fact granted the Association a listening point within Cittadella S. Rocco, to allow patients and family members, often care-givers of Parkinson’s patients, to have a nearby point of reference. A historic collaboration now exists between the Local Health Authority and the Estense Parkinson Ferrara Group. Furthermore, all the ASL services aimed at taking care of non-self-sufficient patients are also responsible for assisting patients with Parkinson’s which is also a disease with disabling repercussions.

While there are no therapies capable of preventing or modifying the progress of this neurodegenerative diseasedefinitely a correct lifestyle (diet, prevention of cardio and cerebrovascular risk factors) e physical activity represent important factors capable of positively modifying the progress of the pathology and survival. In particular, physical exercise is considered one of the treatments with a protective effect capable of slowing down the progression of the disease. Physical activity is in fact able to positively impact the quality of life of affected people, acting not only on a motor level (in walking, moving, in posture and balance and in the prevention and reduction of falls) but also – on a cognitive level – improving brain plasticity, attention, thinking, memory and learning.