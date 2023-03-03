Many initiatives organized by local health authorities. In the four-year period 2018-2021, excess weight affected 42% of adults aged 18-69 in the region; among the children, 5.6% were obese and 19.2% were overweight

March 3, 2023 – Follow a balanced diet and exercise constantly: simple rules to maintain a healthy lifestyle and not gain weight. Why obesity it is an important pathology, which affects a large part of the world population both in adulthood and in childhood, putting health at risk.

The first step in dealing with the problem – in addition to preventing and treating – is inform and raise awareness citizens, fight discrimination, prejudices and the use of stigmatizing language against people experiencing this condition, recognized as a pathology, and those at risk of developing it.

This is the meaning of world obesity day, which is celebrated tomorrow, Saturday 4th Marchand who sees the Companies of the regional health service committed to organizing initiatives, meetings, projects on this theme (the programs are available on the respective websites). Together with Region, which has been carrying out prevention, contrast and cure activities for yearsthe disease in every stage of citizens’ lives, starting from early childhood. The fight against chronic diseases and obesity passes from a strategy to promote a healthy eating style in different contexts (school, work, community and in health facilities); from a specific program for children, and even earlier from the promotion of healthy eating and exercise during pregnancy and within families. In fact, the presence of an overweight parent – as shown by epidemiological evidence – is prevalent in cases of childhood overweight and especially obesity: if a parent is obese, about one in three children is overweight.

“Obesity represents a major public health problem, with significant consequences also in terms of expenditure on the health service – says the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. Our Region has also been involved for years on the front of prevention from childhood, with good results given that our model of intervention for the youngest has obtained the recognition of ‘good European practice’ from the WHO. And even if the Emilia-Romagna data on overweight and obesity are better than the national average, this does not lead us to let our guard down”.

Data in Emilia-Romagna

As evidenced by the data of regional program “Passi”, which monitors the state of health and lifestyles of the population of Emilia-Romagna, it is estimated that in the four-year period 2018-2021 there were around 900 mila overweight adults and 331 thousand obese. Between children 1.6% was in condition of severe obesityil 5.6% obeseil 19.2% overweight (source OKKIO at Health 2019).

Comparing national data with regional data, for the same four years it highlighted a lower tendency to overweight and obesity in Emilia-Romagna than in Italy (26.4% against 29.8%).

Finally, taking into consideration the last ten years, in Emilia-Romagna the trend for the adult population shows substantial stability for both overweight and obese people, while the slight downward trend is confirmed for children.

