A winter Saturday without You’ve Got Mail due to the death of Maurice Costanzo. Mediaset has rightly chosen not to broadcast the new episode (recorded) of the people show by Maria De Filippi to make room for the memory of the great journalist who passed away. I remember that it enthralled around two million viewers but that it didn’t win the challenge of TV ratings.

To benefit from it was undoubtedly Charles Contiwhich closed his with a flourish Such and Which Sanremo, which captivated over four million viewers. Recorded last December, the special obtained a good result last week too but without the fierce competition it managed to reach almost 30% share.

Below all the data relating to the prime time of Saturday 25 February 2023:

  • Rai Uno, Tale and Which Sanremo enthralled 4,185,000 spectators with a 28.54% share;
  • Canale 5, MCS: In alphabetical order, it convinced 2,086,000 spectators with a 12.27% share;
  • Rai Due, FBI + FBI International was followed first by 947,000 (5.17%) and then by 822,000 viewers with a 4.9% share;
  • Italia Uno, Paddington 2 involved 645,000 spectators (3.84%);
  • Rai Tre, Sapiens totaled 865,000 people (6.16%);
  • Rete 4, Controcorrente, un anno di guerra was followed by 549,000 spectators (3.02%);
  • La 7, Malice, Il Sospetto convinced 440,000 (2.56%);
  • Tv 8, 4 Restaurants totaled 490,000 viewers (2.25%);
  • Nine, A Fistful of Dollars reached 385,000 people (2.36%).

TV listening on Saturday 25 February 2023: early evening and access prime time

  • Rai Uno, Soliti Ignoti convinced 4,732,000 viewers (25.10%);
  • Canale 5, Striscia la Notizia was followed by 3,391,000 people (18%);
  • Rai Due, Tg 2 Post totaled 616,000 viewers (3.26%);
  • Italia Uno, NCIS was liked by 1,118,000 viewers (5.91%);
  • Rai Tre, Le parole enthralled 1,696,000 people (8.96%) in the first part and 1,429,000 spectators (7.63%) in the second;
  • Rete 4, Controcorrente obtained 706,000 (3.75%) in the first part of the program while 620,000 (3.26%) in the second;
  • 7, On Air reached 876,000 people (4.61%);
  • Tv8, 4 Hotel was followed by 357,000 people (2.2%);
  • Nine, Fratelli di Crozza attracted 351,000 (1.9%).
Listen to TV on Saturday 25 February 2023: in the afternoon

  • Rai Uno: In His Image obtained 848,000 spectators (7.7%) in the first part and 902,000 (8.5%) in the second;
  • Rai Uno: Italia Sì had 1,639,000 spectators (14.81%) in the first part and 2,110,000 (17.18%) in the second;
  • Rai Uno: L’Eredità first convinced 3,071,000 (22.01%) and then 4,172,000 (25.55%);
  • Canale 5: Beautiful was watched by 2,744,000 viewers (19.3%);
  • Canale 5: Terra Amara gathered 2,643,000 spectators (24.42%);
  • Canale 5: Verissimo was followed first by 2,325,000 (21.58%) and then by 2,116,000 (17.85%);
  • Channel 5: Come on another one! Story reached 2,254,000 (16.92%) and in the second part 3,345,000 (20.95%).

