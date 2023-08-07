Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund Launches “Kayanee” to Empower Women in Fitness and Wellness Sector

Title: Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Launches “Kayanee” to Boost Female Welfare Sector

Riyadh, Aug 7 (EFE) – The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (FIP), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds globally, announced the establishment of “Kayanee”, a company aimed at enhancing the welfare of women in the kingdom’s thriving sector. With a market value of over 16 billion riyals ($4.264 million), “Kayanee” seeks to create investment opportunities in the fitness and wellness industry.

Raed Ismail, the director of the Direct Investment Department in the Middle East and North Africa at the Public Investment Fund, stated that the company aims to contribute to the health and lifestyle of future generations through six primary services. These services include fitness, sportswear, therapeutic and personal care, nutrition and diagnostics, healthy eating, as well as health education.

“Kayanee” focuses on providing comprehensive support for women’s mental, physical, and social health, with the objective of benefiting over one million individuals. The company strives to create a cohesive society aligned with the goals of the Kingdom Vision 2030.

This latest venture by the FIP is part of its expansion strategy, following the recent announcement of obtaining 2,234 trillion Saudi riyals (approximately 595,562 million dollars) in investments during 2022. The fund has established 25 new companies, including SRJ sports investments, to bolster its presence in the sports sector across the Middle East.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is Saudi Arabia’s investment and savings fund, primarily generated from the country’s vast oil resources. However, recognizing the future limitations of oil, the PIF has actively diversified its investments in various sectors. Notable recent acquisitions include two electronic sports companies, forming a formidable group in the gaming industry, and the full ownership of the English football club Newcastle United in 2021.

The launch of “Kayanee” reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting women’s welfare and empowerment, aligning with the country’s long-term development goals. With its significant investments and innovative initiatives like “Kayanee”, the FIP continues to position itself as a prominent global player in the investment landscape.

