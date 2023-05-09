Saudi sources: “Messi will play in Arabia, deal concluded”

Goodbye Psg, Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season. According to a Saudi source close to the negotiations reported by the AFP agency, the deal between Al-Hilal and the Argentinian attacker would be concluded by now. Always according to the same source, which remains anonymous, the Flea would have agreement reached for a “monstre” engagement the details of which, however, are not officially known yet. When asked about the latest rumors coming from the Gulf, Paris Saint-Germain limited themselves to reminding them that the Argentine forward’s contract will expire on June 30th.

The trip to Riyadh he made enrage PSG managers and fans, therefore, seems to have had positive implications for Messi’s future. And also for his very rich heritage. According to what is learned, Leo would in fact have found an economic agreement defined as “huge” with Al-Hilal, one of the main clubs in the Saudi championship. An unmissable offer. Not only from an economic point of view, but also from a technical point of view.

In addition to talking about a multi-year engagement from

400 million euros per seasonin fact, in recent days some increasingly insistent rumors had circulated about the prospect of being joined in Arabia by other great friends and comrades of the caliber of

Sergio Busquets e

Jordi Alba. And that’s not all. To convince Leo to accept the offer, some Spanish sources had spoken of a possible offer from Al-Hilal also for

Marco Verratti, recently finished in the sights of PSG fans right together with Messi.

Already under contract with the Saudi tourism agency, therefore, next season Messi could find his eternal rival in the Arab league

Cristiano Ronaldohired after the World Cup in Qatar by Al-Nassr.