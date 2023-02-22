TRENTO. By associating with one Mediterranean diet high doses of fermented foodslike sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir and kombucha can be reduce stress, anxiety and depression. This is what emerged from the international study, coordinated by University College Cork (Irlanda)which was attended by Edmund Mach Foundation which demonstrates how the virtuous combination of lifestyle and nutrition affects people’s mental health.

At the center of the study psychobioticbeneficial microorganisms that join the probioticswhich by operating along the microbiota-intestine-brain axis contribute to improving the performance of the human nervous system.

“With all the necessary limitations given by the duration of the investigation and the small size of the study sample, it is possible to state that the adoption of a targeted diet can represent a valuable tool in the reduction of stress, anxiety and depression“, he claims Andrea Anesifemale researcher.

From this research, which in Fem involved the Metabolomics Unit of the Research and Innovation Center with the analysis of human biofluidsfurther confirmation of the benefits produced by these microorganisms arrives, taking a further step in the direction of a preventive or curative intervention through nutrition, of syndromes such as depression, Alzheimer’s, autism or stress disorders in general.

“The study marks an important turning point – says Anesi – and a starting point for further insights into the potential associated with the adoption of targeted diets for the treatment of mental disorders”.

I am four main elements of the diet that emerge from the study and which would be able to improve mental health: omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols, fiber and fermented foods. “One can be made balanced dietwithout having to take supplements, by associating it with a Mediterranean diet high doses of fermented foodssuch as sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir and kombucha,” reports Fem.

THE COMBINATION OF VEGETABLE FIBERS AND FERMENTED FOODS DEVELOP PSYCHOBIOTICS

The study did not consider single foods, but the articulated combination dfermented foods and vegetable fibers, in repeated administrations throughout the day and for a medium-long period (4 weeks). A real varied diet, therefore characterized by the presence of ingredients such as cabbage, leeks, onion and garlic, apples, bananas and small fruits, whole grains, legumes and fermented foods that favor development of psychobiotic microorganisms in the intestine.

THE STUDY IN FEM: HUMAN BIOFLUIDS ANALYZED

The activity carried out by the Metabolomics Unit of the Research and Innovation Center concerned theanalysis of human biofluids (plasma and urine) for targeted quantification of catabolites of essential amino acids and for the metabolites synthesized by the intestinal microbiota thanks to an innovative protocol developed in recent years. By comparing two study samples, one characterized by the consumption of a diet with the characteristics highlighted above and the other by the consumption of a conventional dietthe people belonging to the first study group would have shown at the end of the four weeks a reduction in perceived stress compared to those who were part of the second group, associated with a standard diet.

PSYCHOBIOTIC MICROORGANISMS AND THEIR BENEFITS

At the intestinal level i psychobiotic microorganisms transform the ingested food into a series of metabolites that have a positive effect on the brain, such as for example serotonin, the hormone of happiness. Any alterations in the functionality of the intestinal microbiota caused by stress or incorrect eating habits lead to a dysfunction in the intestine-brain communication and therefore to thensurgence of stress or, in the most serious cases, of pathologies.