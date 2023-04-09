A monthly savings plan allows you to create a nest egg to invest for the future: here’s how to save around 100 euros a month.

A little daily savings can lead to a substantial gain in the long run. Through a very simple and practical method it is possible to set aside 1200 euros a year.

It’s about save 100 euros per month and, in theory, everyone can do it, even if it seems impossible given the recent price increases that have brought Italian families to their knees.

Suffice it to say that each of us spends every day seemingly insignificant numbers but which increase unnecessary monthly expenses, those that we could largely avoid.

Coffee and drinks have a significant impact on the monthly cost of living: by saving a coffee and a bottle of water a day taken at the bar, we will get about 39 euros more on the month’s savings.

How to save 100 euros a month by avoiding unnecessary expenses

We also talk about how to get around: choosing i means of transportation instead of the car we would save on fuel costs, maintenance and tolls. If you are forced to take your car, it is always a good idea to locate the cheapest distributors in which to refuel. To save a lot, then, it’s always better prefer the food you bring with you from home instead of the one bought on the go: foods bought at the supermarket and then cooked cost much less.

Stop smoking it’s a great saving, both for your health and for your wallet: a pack of cigarettes a day can cost over 1800 euros at the end of the year. Another tip for saving suggests buy energy saving lamps that last longer, even if the initial investment is more expensive.

1200 euros saved per year: what to pay attention to

You also have to be careful of spending on detergents: a sustainable habit that is spreading consists in buying bulk detergents using the recycled container. Contracts for electricity, pay TV or landlines must be reviewed periodically to understand if there are savings margins by replacing them with more convenient ones.

In summary, cutting all these expenses is possible stress-free saving almost 100 euros per month practically without realizing it, simply putting something aside every day. At the end of the month it will be easy to get a small extra nest egg which can be used for some particular expense or which can be set aside together with the savings for the following months. From month to month, it will thus be possible to guarantee considerable savings which can even reach 1200 euros.