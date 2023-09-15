Save gene therapy for “bubble children”: the non-profit Telethon will produce it

Listen to the audio version of the article

For the first time in the world, a non-profit organization will take charge of the production and distribution of a drug for a rare disease, responding to a patient need that the market is struggling to respond to. The European Commission, after the positive opinion of the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, has in fact granted the transfer to Telethon of the marketing authorization for the gene therapy for the immunodeficiency Ada-Scid (Strimvelis), the disease of the “bubble children”.

A challenge that began about a year ago when the therapy, after being brought onto the market in 2016 by GSK (which followed the complex registration phase) was then passed on to Orchard Therapeutics, which in July 2022, however, announced its intention to disinvest in the field of primary immunodeficiencies.

«When dealing with rare and ultra-rare diseases, even if you have developed a solution that is very innovative such as gene therapy, the treatments are perpetually at risk because rarity opens up the issue of non-sustainability even where reimbursements are apparently very high » Francesca Pasinelli, general director of the Telethon Foundation, commented on that occasion, anticipating Telethon’s desire to take on all the management and maintenance costs on the therapy market, the result of the research carried out by the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute. for gene therapy (SR-Tiget). And since July 2023 Telethon has been the owner of the therapy in all respects.

«After a careful evaluation and a preparatory phase last March 15th we believed we had all the cards in order to make the application to the EMA for the transfer of the marketing authorization – Pasinelli said today – From this moment a change takes place of paradigm, because we can guarantee the availability of treatments that are not sufficiently profitable which would otherwise risk withdrawal or even lack of access to the market. We are the first non-profit organization to take on the marketing of a therapy: it is challenging, but we are convinced that it is the only way to remain faithful to ourselves and our mission.”

«Seeing the Telethon logo associated with Strimvelis is exciting: it’s a bit like gene therapy coming home» said Alessandro Aiuti, deputy director of the SR-Tiget Institute. Aiuti was among the researchers who worked on the development of this therapy. «It is based on the correction of the genetic defect in hematopoietic stem cells, i.e. the mother cells that generate all blood cells including white blood cells. It is used to cure this very serious genetic disease in which children are born without immune defenses and are unable to defend themselves from infections. In this way, even a banal cold can be fatal. Thanks to gene therapy, the immune system can be regenerated.”

