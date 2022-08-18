Home Health Save OCD: Edge’s right-click menu finally supports night mode | XFastest News
Save OCD: Edge's right-click menu finally supports night mode

Save OCD: Edge's right-click menu finally supports night mode

For a long time, Microsoft’s inconsistent UI on various pages has been criticized by users. The same is true for the right-click menu of its own Edge browser. No matter whether the user adjusts to dark mode, the menu will only be displayed in white.

Now, this design that has plagued countless “obsessive-compulsive” users is finally going to be solved.

In the latest Edge Canary update, Microsoft finally synchronized the color of the Edge right-click menu with the theme color of the browser and the system. When the user modifies the system and browser to black, the menu will also be displayed in black.

At the same time, after testing, this change also applies to other browsers using the Chromium kernel, which means that browsers such as Chrome will also support this feature.

In addition to the modification of the color adaptation of the right-click menu, in the recent update, the Edge browser also added the “double-click to close the tab” function, which allows users to click the middle mouse button and directly click “x” in addition to , which provides a new option to close the page.

