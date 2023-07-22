Save the vegetable plants with home remedies

Having problems with flea beetles in your vegetable garden? Are you looking for effective methods to drive them away? How to get rid of flea beetles and is coffee grounds effective against them?

Flea beetles are annoying insects that cause great damage in kitchen gardens and ruin vegetable crops. If you spot tiny, black beetles on your plants, or the plant leaves have small holes riddled with them, you may be dealing with flea beetles. How to get rid of flea beetles using only natural means, you will learn in this article.

Fight flea beetles: How can you drive away the annoying pests naturally?

If you do not treat the annoying pests in time, it can lead to significant damage. The flea beetles not only eat holes in the plants, but they can also spread diseases and kill the plants. While there are a variety of species known as flea beetles, luckily, the same methods can be used to combat them all.

What are flea beetles?

One of the most dangerous pests for seedlings in the vegetable garden are flea beetles. This is a tiny jumping beetle with a body length of about three millimeters.

They come in a variety of colors, from tan to black. Some species exhibit lighter hues and some even have striped or spotted carapaces.

They hide in the ground, yard debris, and greenhouses during winter and awaken during soil colonization in early spring.

The adult beetles mate in spring and they lay their eggs in the ground. When the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the roots of the plants. After a brief pupation, the beetles hatch as adults and begin feeding on nearby plants.

First, the adult pests eat the weeds, and then they start ruining the newly planted seedlings. They primarily damage the young leaves of the plants by causing small holes in the foliage, causing the leaves to wilt and the plant to die.

What plants do flea beetles like?

Fleas are probably one of the top five most annoying bugs in your garden.

Different species of flea beetles feed on different plants. While some species only eat a single type of plant, there are those that like a variety of plants.

Cabbage plants in the kitchen garden, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, are particularly susceptible to flea infestations. These pesky pests also like to eat the foliage of pumpkins, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers and eggplant. But they can also infest corn and lettuce.

Homemade combat spray

The first remedy we present is this homemade spray that only takes a few minutes to make.

Mix 16 ounces isopropyl alcohol, 4 ounces water and 1 tablespoon liquid soap in a spray bottle.

Test the mixture on a leaf of the plant and leave it on overnight to make sure the solution doesn’t harm the plant. Then spray the entire plant if you don’t notice any adverse effects.

Spray the solution on the foliage of all affected plants and repeat the process after a few days if necessary.

Fight flea beetles with coffee grounds: is that possible?

Coffee grounds are a versatile home remedy that is very effective for controlling some pests and as a fertilizer. And while many gardeners claim it’s also effective against flea beetles, that seems like wishful thinking. Any serious study conducted on this subject comes to a negative conclusion. Because of this, we recommend you try some of the other methods to get the best results.

Drive away the pests with neem oil

Neem oil is a natural insecticide that is great for controlling flea beetles. It can kill them and stop them from feeding on the leaves. Also, it negatively affects the ability of flea beetles to reproduce, reducing their numbers. Since it also has a residual effect, you should not spray it directly on the bugs.

To make a neem oil spray at home, mix 5ml of neem oil with a liter of water and 2ml of liquid soap in a spray bottle. Shake the solution well to make sure the liquid soap has dissolved.

Spray the tops and bottoms of infested plants and repeat the process after each rainfall.

Catch the flea beetles with tape

A very simple yet effective way to get rid of flea beetles is to use masking tape. This is a folk method and many gardeners claim it works.

Stick a piece of tape on a toothpick or a slightly larger chopstick. Place it in the middle of the affected plant. The flea beetles will be attracted to the tape and stick to it.

However, it is important to know that this method can only catch the adult bugs and therefore it is not a complete solution to the problem.

Attach yellow sticky traps

Hanging yellow sticky traps in the garden is another great solution. They catch the adult pests as they jump from plant to plant.

Check your sticky traps regularly and replace them with new ones as soon as they are full or no longer sticky. Note, however, that these traps can also catch other beneficial insects, including bees and butterflies.

Drive away with vinegar

Using vinegar in the garden to control flea beetles is quite effective.

Dissolve 2 tablespoons of vinegar in 1.5 liters of lukewarm water. Pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray the plants, paying attention to the undersides of the leaves as well. It is best to treat the plants in the evening after sunset, when the sun’s rays are not so strong and the weather is calm.

If it rains heavily after spraying, you should repeat the process. Treat the plants with vinegar three times a week until the flea beetles are gone.

Diatomaceous earth against flea beetles

Fleas can be combated effectively and naturally with diatomaceous earth. It is a highly absorbent that scratches the outer layer of pests as they crawl over the fine powder and they die within four hours. You should always have this powerful biological weapon on hand when dealing with beetles and other pests in your garden.

Sprinkle the diatomaceous earth around the base of the affected plants and leave for 48 hours for best results. Repeat the process two to three times a week, remembering that it is only effective when dry and should be reapplied after rainfall.

Which companion plants keep flea beetles away?

Companion plants are a simple and useful way to keep pests away from vegetable crops. For example, flea beetles avoid aromatic plants like catnip, green onions, dill, and marigolds, and they often avoid nearby plants as well. Growing companion flowering plants also helps attract beneficial insects that naturally feed on flea beetles.

Prevent flea beetles in the garden

The best way to combat flea beetles is to take some preventive measures to prevent them.

Keep your garden weed-free in the spring to prevent flea beetles from finding food. Protect your crops with high density insect screens to keep the tiny bugs out. Water the plants regularly as flea beetles do not like damp conditions. Loosen the surface of the soil regularly before watering the plants and also in late fall to discourage flea beetles from overwintering in the soil. Gather any yard debris for them to overwinter in when preparing the garden for winter.

