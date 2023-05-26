‘Save your Skin’, the skin cancer prevention campaign

Like having to resist the temptation of a dessert that we are greedy for: we know it could hurt us but sometimes we let ourselves go anyway. It also happens with the sun: Italians are aware that incorrect exposure can harm your health, but when the warm season arrives we all become lizards and we don’t always protect ourselves adequately. This is also demonstrated by the data of an international survey conducted by La Roche-Posay, partner brand of dermatologists all over the world, which, as part of the ‘Save Your Skin’ melanoma prevention campaign, supports SIDeMaST, the Italian Society of Medical Dermatology , surgical, aesthetic and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, in its campaign for the prevention of skin cancer.

How much do we know about the risks in the sun

To understand how the behaviors of people who expose themselves to the sun change over time, La Roche Posay commissioned a worldwide survey conducted online in 17 countries – including Italy – on a sample of around 17,000 people. Data covered demographics, skin type, sun exposure habits and practices, knowledge and understanding of risks. Cross-referencing the data collected, the survey showed that further education in photo-protection is necessary, especially in Italy. The data showed that, although the risks deriving from sun exposure are widely recognized, in practice Italians are not very cautious with the exception of those with a history of melanoma or other skin tumours, precancerous lesions, photodermatosis or currently in therapy with photosensitizing or immunosuppressant drugs in which a better knowledge and more adequate photoprotective behaviors have been found compared to the rest of the population.







Less cautious Italians

The data bring out the differences between the international scenario and that of our country. As many as 88% of the world‘s population is aware of the health problems associated with incorrect exposure to the sun, but only 12% declare that they systematically resort to sunscreen measures and 74% declare that they apply it only once when exposed to the sun. or twice a day. The situation in Italy is more critical: even if awareness of the risks rises to 91%, the worrying aspect is that only 7% regularly use sun protection measures. A negative trend that is also reflected in the Italians who protect themselves throughout the year: only 13% do so and 67% reduce the frequency of use of protection or use a lower one. We are also poorly prepared on photoprotection: 61% of Italians do not know the difference between UVA and UVB, while 74% believe that a tan indicates a healthy appearance of the skin, so much so that 86% also consider it attractive.







Prevention

In addition to adequate sun protection, it is essential to do prevention by practicing self-examination and undergoing regular dermatological checks. 75% of melanomas appear from a pre-existing nevus, so it is essential to be aware of this and monitor the appearance of new moles and/or any possible changes in those already present: size, shape or colour, especially since most melanomas can be treated if diagnosed early. “Melanoma – explains Maria Concetta Fargnoli, professor of Dermatology at the University of L’Aquila and Vice-President of SIDeMaST – is the third most frequent malignant skin tumor by incidence and the first malignant skin tumor by mortality. In Italy, it is the third most frequent cancer in both sexes under the age of 50 and its incidence is constantly growing with an increase of about 4% per year. Approximately 15,000 melanomas are diagnosed each year and, to date, there are approximately 200,000 people who have received this diagnosis in the past”.

The ABCDE method

Precisely because it is essential to carry out the control of moles and to help prevent melanomas, dermatologists from all over the world have developed, approved and used the ABCDE method, in which each letter corresponds to an aspect of the moles to which attention must be paid: asymmetry, edges, color, diameter and evolution. “In the last 30 years – adds the dermatologist – the number of melanomas removed at an early stage has increased considerably with an improvement in the prognosis which is strictly dependent on the thickness reached in the skin at the time of its diagnosis. Identifying melanoma as early as possible is therefore our main weapon in trying to reduce its mortality”.







La campagna ‘Save Your Skin’

As part of the ‘Save Your Skin’ melanoma prevention campaign, La Roche-Posay supports SIDeMaST which on Saturday 27 May will organize free visits for snow control in the main Italian cities, renewing the commitment that has seen the company for over 10 years active part in this important issue. More than 30 University/Hospital centers on the national territory have joined the SIDeMaST initiative. To carry out the dermatological visit for mole control, it is possible to book by calling the toll-free number 800.99.11.26, operational until 26 May from 8.30 to 19.30, including holidays. Furthermore, on the videoconsulenze.paginemediche.it website it is possible to book a free 15-minute teleconsultation with a dermatologist to be carried out from 15 May to 15 August. Both services provide for reservations with limited availability and places are exhausted. You can find more information about the initiative at this link: https://www.sidemast.org/save-your-skin/.