saved by a 3D printed prosthesis, it is the first case in the world

Suffering from a rare tumor, she risks losing the use of her right hand: the limb is saved thanks to a 3D printed prosthesis. This is the first operation of this type in the world.

For the first time in the world, a 3D printed prosthesis was implanted in the right seat of a 39-year-old woman: it is success at the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic in Rome. Without the prosthesis, the woman would have lost the use of her right hand due to a very rare and aggressive tumor that had completely compromised the use of her wrist, an even rarer area where she manifests itself. Thanks to her intervention, however, will still be able to move the hand and all fingers.

The operation at the Gemelli polyclinic

A new mother, she underwent the operation as soon as she finished breastfeeding. Unlike ready-made hip or knee replacements, there are no industrial prostheses to replace the wrist. For this reason, in order to save their hand, the Gemelli health workers were forced to try 3D printing.

“We have contacted an Italian company specialized in the design and production of joint prostheses: starting from the patient’s CT scan and following our instructions, has created a computer prototype3D printed in plastic”, explained Professor Giulio Maccauro, director of the Gemelli Orthopedics unit. Dr. Antonio Ziranu, head of the Uosd of Traumatology of the Fatebenefratelli, also collaborated with him on the study and on the project. ortho-plastic Elisabetta Pataia and the Gemelli PhD student Camillo Fulchignoni.

The definitive prosthesis, on the other hand, was made of chronocobalt and titanium. The operation to implant it went well and the woman returned to her house together with her newborn baby. You will now continue the rehabilitation sessions to regain regular and natural hand movement.