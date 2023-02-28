A 16-year-old boy was given an innovative drug. The teenager suffers from primary iperossaluria type 1 (PH1), an ultra – rare disease that affects the metabolism, and in its evolutionary stages determines the need to perform a double liver-kidney transplant. The administration of the medicine took place at the Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bari.

What happened

«According to the most recent acquisitions of scientific literature, the use of this therapy, the Lubricateavailable only in a few centers in Italy, allows for the stabilization of renal function and in any case avoids the need for liver transplantation, significantly improving the quality of life of patients», he explains Mario Giordanodirector of nephrology and pediatric dialysis at John XXIII.

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) is an ultra-rare autosomal recessive genetic disease, with an estimated prevalence of 1-3 cases per million population and an incidence of approximately 1 case per 120,000 births in Europe, and is responsible for the ‘1-2% of pediatric end-stage renal disease cases. Giovanni XXIII obtained recognition from the Puglia Region and Aifa for the prescription and administration of Lumasiran.

What is primary hyperoxaluria type 1 and how does it manifest itself?

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 is a disease characterized by the accumulation of calcium oxalate in various organs and tissues, resulting in a variety of problems including optic atrophy, arrhythmias, myocarditis, bone marrow suppression, neuropathy, arthropathy, and fractures. In particular, the deposition of calcium oxalate in the kidney leads to the formation of stones that cause blockages or urinary tract infections and permanent kidney damage. The disease usually occurs before the age of 5 and can lead to kidney failure.

How is primary hyperoxaluria type 1 transmitted?

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 is caused by mutations in the AgxtT gene. There is also a second type of hyperoxaluria (type 2), caused by defects in the Grhpr gene, and a type 3 form caused by defects in the HOGA1 gene. The mutations of all three of these genes are transmitted from parents to children as autosomal-recessive characteristics, i.e. the parents are healthy carriers of the mutation (and often do not know they have it, especially if there are no affected family members), while each child of the couple has a one in four chance of being ill.

How is primary hyperoxaluria type 1 diagnosed?

Based on clinical observation and possibly family history, the diagnosis of primary hyperoxaluria can be made thanks to laboratory tests (measurement of calcium oxalate in urine and blood) and analyses. genetics, with search for mutations in the gene involved. In pregnancies from couples in which the genetic defect in the parents has already been identified, it is possible to carry out prenatal diagnosis by means of chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis.

What are the treatment options currently available for primary hyperoxaluria type 1?

The available therapies are based on hydration and the administration of calcium salts to reduce the accumulation of oxalate in the tissues. Some patients respond to administration of pyridoxine. The treatment of choice is combined liver and kidney transplantation, especially in children. Renal transplantation alone is unable to correct the metabolic defect, which recurs after transplantation. In 2020 Lumasiran (trade name Oxlumo), the first treatment for type 1 primary hyperoxaluria that acts to reduce the production of oxalate, has been approved both in Europe and in the United States: it is a treatment based on RNA interference, a gene silencing mechanism.