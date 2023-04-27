saves a 38-year-old woman

Two days after giving birth she underwent a transplant of liver. At Molinette in Turin, doctors saved a 38-year-old woman who had a platelet problem. Performed the cesarean for fetal distress, the doctors found significant bleeding from the liver, with progressive necrosis, then organ failure and persistent bleeding.

The woman was immediately scheduled for an urgent transplant, which took place 13 hours later.

To stop the bleeding, the liver was immediately removed, with temporary derivation of the blood from the portal vein and directly into the inferior cava. After the night in the intensive care unit, directed by Dr. Roberto Balagna, during which her conditions stabilized, the patient was able to successfully undergo donor liver implantation by Professor Renato Romagnoli, director of the surgical team of the Transplant Center and its team. The functional recovery of the transplanted organ was valid and immediate.

The woman had presented to the emergency room of the Martini hospital with abdominal colic, accompanied by a hypertensive crisis, which made the caesarean necessary. The woman’s liver had undergone massive phenomena of hemorrhagic necrosis with irreparable multiple lacerations, requiring total removal.

At that point the race began to leave the patient without liver as little time as possible and only 13 hours passed. Already from the operating room the process began with the super-urgent request for a donor liverbranched out from the Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta Regional Transplant Center, coordinated by Professor Antonio Amoroso, to the National Transplant Center in Rome.

The opportunity for a compatible blood group donor available in Tuscany was immediately seized, thanks also to the work of the Turin 118 emergency service, which guaranteed the organization of transport for the transplant team in record time. Thirteen hours after the transplant was done.

The patient is now still hospitalized in the Molinette intensive care unit, but she has recovered her state of consciousness and her clinical conditions are improving day after day, just as they are improving the conditions of her child, in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Maria Vittoria hospitaldirected by Dr. Patrizia Savant Levet.

«A transplant that can be defined as miraculous, in terms of times, methods and procedures. Everything coincided perfectly and once again our transplant team was perfect. And once again it is it is essential to thank the generosity of the donor’s family, without which these miracles could not happen» declares Giovanni La Valle, director general of the City of Health of Turin.