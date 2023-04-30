Saving 10 billion euros is not an art / Unexpected financial burden on the …

CAREANIMATIONS GmbH

Berlin (ots)

Medicines that are not taken properly or not at all are a major challenge for patients, pharmacies and the healthcare system. Together with the Berlin artist Abie Franklin, the company Careanimations draws attention to this. Under the motto “Saving 10 billion euros is not art”, a truck with a huge work of art toured the capital at the weekend. In the centre: the number 10 billion. According to conservative estimates, this is how much a lack of adherence to therapy costs the German health care system every year – and yet it is not considered in the public discussion.

Whether Brandenburg Gate, Museum Island, Robert Koch Institute, Charité, or Ministry of Health – the art truck could be seen everywhere in the capital on Saturday in Berlin. In line with the Gallery Weekend, Careanimations drew attention to an underestimated topic: non-adherence and non-persistence – i.e. lack of adherence to therapy. It represents a major burden for everyone involved in the healthcare system. “Depending on the disease, 30 to 50 percent of medication is not taken or used properly. This is a complete waste of money and endangers the health of thousands of patients every day,” says Dr. medical Rob Neeter, CEO and Founder of Careanimations, a company dedicated to improving adherence.

Art action brings an underestimated topic to the fore

The campaign “Saving 10 billion euros is not art” started on April 29 in Berlin in front of the Bolle Meierei during the industry meeting “Berlin inspires” by Alliance Healthcare Germany / GEHE. After the unveiling of the artwork by the Berlin artist Abie Franklin, the painting went on tour through the city. The number “10,000,000,000” is emblazoned in the center of the work. “When designing the artwork, it was important to me to create a bridge between the message and the medication itself. That’s why a medication box forms the basis, framed by pills, leaflets and color accents,” explains artist Abie Franklin. For him, dealing with the subject was nothing new: “The subject of the work arose from childhood memories of sorting my mother’s medicines together every week. I actually really enjoyed it at the time. I like the lightness of the coloring with one underneath lying eerie atmosphere in order to convey this ambivalent memory.” After the start in Berlin, further online and offline activities with artists from different genres are to follow at various locations in Germany.

Approach to more therapy adherence

There are many reasons for poor adherence to therapy. It is often because patients do not understand the information about their prescribed medication correctly or at all. In the Netherlands, research has shown that patient information can be conveyed most effectively by pharmacies if they provide understandable animation videos and pictograms, which patients can review at home, in addition to their own advice. This resulted in the company Careanimations in 2019, which developed the Apoclip solution. “Adherence requires a high level of information and education from the pharmaceutical staff in the pharmacy. This is exactly where we come in,” explains Thomas Hofmann, General Manager of Careanimations. “Many pharmacies in Germany are not yet familiar with Apoclip and the great benefits it offers for patient advice and loyalty. With this campaign, we want to make Apoclip and the great social value of improved therapy adherence better known.”

Apoclip consists of thousands of digital animation videos and patient-oriented pictograms, which are supplemented with therapy-related messages. In Germany, they are available for around 80 percent of all prescriptions. Another positive side effect: The digital solutions not only improve adherence to therapy, but also strengthen patient loyalty to the pharmacy. Doctors, pharmaceutical wholesalers, the pharmaceutical industry, health insurance companies and society as a whole also benefit. Today, 96 percent of all local pharmacies and most hospitals (70 percent) in the Netherlands already use the Careanimations solution.

About CAREANIMATIONS

Careanimations was founded in 2016 by two doctors in the Netherlands with the aim of helping local pharmacies to better inform patients about their medicines and to support them in using their medicines correctly. After a two-year development process and successful discussions with the Ministry of Health, health insurance companies, pharmacies and patient organizations, Careanimations introduced its digital solutions across the Netherlands on January 1, 2019. These are used by almost all pharmacies (96%) and hospitals (70%). Careanimations is now also active in other countries, including France, Spain, Sweden and the United States. Careanimations GmbH in Germany was founded to introduce Apoclip, adapted to the German framework and customer needs, to the local market.

Original content from: CAREANIMATIONS GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell