Sometimes the worst thing happens when baking a cake: it gets dry! Luckily, there are some simple solutions you can use to salvage a dry cake and enjoy it again.

How to save a dry cake?

Maybe your oven was too hot, or you forgot to set a timer. Or you didn’t measure the ingredients correctly. Whatever happened, your cake isn’t burned, it’s just pretty dry. Don’t throw it away just yet! We share with you some tips and tricks on how to save him.

Use white bread or apple

A very easy way to moisten the dry cake is to use the common white bread trick. Place a slice of white bread in a sealed bag or container with your cake for several hours.

The moisture from the bread transfers to and moistens the cake while the bread itself hardens. This method is very convenient, since most people have a slice of bread at home. But since it takes a long time, it should only be chosen if you do not want to serve the cake immediately after baking.

You can use the same method with apple slices as well. Just be aware that the apple can add a bit of apple flavor to the cake. If your cake doesn’t taste great with the apples, you might want to try another moisturizing trick.

Save dry cake: Brush with simple syrup

If you find your cake is dry, you can coat it with a simple syrup. Mix equal parts sugar and water and heat until a thick syrup forms.

If you haven’t already cut the cake, poke a few holes in the cake with a wooden skewer, then drizzle the syrup over the cake.

You can also soak your cake with condensed milk, buttermilk, coconut milk, or a liqueur, depending on your taste.

Place the cake in the microwave

This method is great if you’re going to serve your dry cake right away, as it’s a short-term fix and won’t retain moisture for long.

Dampen a paper towel and lay it flat on the glass dish in the microwave. Place the cake on top and microwave on medium for 10 seconds.

Be aware that if your cake is already frosted, the microwave can melt the frosting. Control the process by only running the microwave at short intervals.

Glaze the cake

Apply a glaze to the cake to seal in any remaining moisture. You can use whipped cream, cream cheese icing, custard, or regular buttercream all over the top of the cake. If you think this isn’t adding enough moisture, cut the cake in half and add the icing between the layers as well.

Another option is to fill the cake with a jam or mousse. While your cake technically shouldn’t have a filling, that doesn’t mean you can’t include one.

Steam the cake in the oven

This is a very easy way to moisturize your dry cake.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Fill a tray with water and place it on the lowest rack in the oven.

Set the cake on an ovenproof plate and slide it into the oven, on one of the top racks.

As the steam rises from the water, it will soon fill the gaps in the cake.

Leave in the oven for about 5 to 10 minutes and you’ll have a moist cake in no time.

Save the dry cake with a towel

This method is only used if you notice the dryness of the cake as soon as you take it out of the oven.

Leave the cake in the pan, fold a towel and place it on top of the cake. Set aside to cool completely.

In this way, the escaping steam gets back into the cake.

Use up the dry cake

If your cake is completely dried out and none of these methods work, don’t think it’s destined for the bin. You can simply recycle it at any time.