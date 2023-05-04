Saving lives – washing hands – drying with paper/ May 5th: International Day of …

THE PAPER INDUSTRY eV

Berlin (ots)

May 5th is International Hand Hygiene Day. With the slogan “Save Lives – clean your hands”, the World Health Organization points out the importance of hand hygiene for human health. Numerous studies have shown that hand drying plays an important role in reducing the number of germs on the surface of the hands. Hand drying with paper has turned out to be the most hygienic drying option.

“Hand hygiene is of great importance because it can break chains of infection and thus protect health. We learned during the COVID pandemic at the latest how important hand hygiene is. Drying hands with paper towels has been proven to be the most hygienic method,” affirms the Vice President of the association DIE PAPIERINDUSTRIE and CEO of the hygienic paper manufacturer WEPA, Martin Krengel. It is not for nothing that the German statutory accident insurance DGUV and the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommend the use of paper towels, which are the first choice, especially in commercial areas such as restaurants, factories, airports or train stations.

More information about hand hygiene with paper here: www.sauberehaende.de

Information on World Hand Hygiene Day: www.who.int/campaigns/world-hand-hygiene-day/2023

