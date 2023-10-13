Saving on Drugs: The Complete List of Equivalent Medications

Create a news article using this content

Thanks to equivalent drugs it will be possible to save a lot. You will have to be very careful not to make mistakes: the complete list.



Although it sounds strange, saving on drugs is absolutely possible, but at the same time you will have to be careful not to make mistakes. At the end of the month you could find yourself with a nice nest egg. So let’s find out what they are and why buying them is a better solution than branded ones.

We are starting to talk again about equivalent drugs that have the same effectiveness as the reference ones and cost up to 20% less. This could be an ideal solution to combat the high cost of living that is putting pressure on millions of Italian families. Thanks to the money spent on equivalent drugs, what you save can be invested for reimbursements of new innovative medicines intended for some rare or chronic pathologies. Furthermore, the costs for private drugs go straight into the coffers of the pharmaceutical companies, who will be able to invest them as they want.

Often it is the Italians themselves who avoid this solution, skeptical and ready not to trust drugs that cost less. In Europe, the Bel Paese is the last to purchase equivalent drugs, believing that branded ones have more effect. Today, however, we will see how equivalent drugs are obtained, why they cost less and above all where it will be possible to find the complete list of equivalent drugs present on the peninsula.

Equivalent drugs are as effective as branded ones: what you need to know

All equivalent drugs are sold with the obligation of a medical prescription and above all these are the same both from the point of view of administration, composition and finally effectiveness to the reference ones. To indicate how to take them the GP will take care of it, with the pharmacist often only offering branded drugs to the consumer who needs to purchase them. However, when the citizen asks for the equivalent drug to be delivered to him, the pharmacist himself will be forced to deliver it to him.

AIFA also guarantees that the equivalence of the drugs is total, with these being able to replace the reference ones and give the same effect. Their cost is certainly cheaper and will guarantee a saving of at least 20%, but sometimes it could even go up half the price of the branded one. If you have an exemption you may receive these drugs for free.

Furthermore, to receive it the citizen will have to make an explicit request to the pharmacist. When taking a drug it must be remembered that the most important characteristic is the active ingredient which determines its healing action. This element is what will cure the pathology you have. For example, among the most used we find Ketoprofen, which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic capabilities. On its official website, AIFA provides all the equivalent drugs.

