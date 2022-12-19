You can save on medicines, but chilli pepper must never be missing from your table. A discovery will leave you speechless…really!

In the kitchen, hidden inside one of the doors, a “hidden treasure” is hidden. A treasure that some use only occasionally because they are not well aware of its extraordinary qualities. Sometimes it is added a little here, a little there to enhance the taste of the dishes to be served at the table. But after what we will surely tell you its use will peak upwards. And your health will thank you.

The hidden treasure is the chilli. The good news about him really never ceases. Recent research has further reaffirmed how beneficial its effect is on our body. Let’s go together to discover the infinite qualities of the magical berry which, from now on, we believe will no longer be missing in any kitchen.

Save on medicines but the chilli…

In an era in which one can, and must, try to save where possible, even the purchase of medicines can be more complicated. Sometimes, however, there are little secrets in the kitchen that can turn out to be very “healthy” and spending practically … nothing. And if it is true, as it is true, that our health also depends on the foods we eat, this little “friend” can solve many problems. The adjective piccolo reserved for our friend chilli refers only to the size of this berry, which it really is grande for the considerable benefits it can bring to those who eat it.

The latest and further confirmations come to us from the results of a research presented by American Heart Association. A group of scientists analyzed 4729 studies which contained the health and dietary data of over 570,000 people resident in United StatesItalia, Chinese ed Iran. Therefore we are talking about a research based on a very significant number of data and information which in the end produced very important initial results.

Those who regularly eat chili are found to have 26% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, 23% less likely to die from cancer, and 25% less from other most common causes of death compared to those who take it rarely or not at all. However, the scientists who carried out this research intend to underline how it needs further in-depth studies to then arrive at a definitive response that confirms the results obtained so far. But what is the big secret of our little friend?

The big secret called Capsaicin

This spice so full of virtues has a great secret inside. Which? Is called Capsaicin. It is an irritating chemical compound, this explains the reason why not everyone can eat chilli pepper, which allows those who eat the precious spice to receive immediate beneficial effects. Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer e you blood glucose regulation. All these benefits bring us back to the capsaicin.

Little spice, big benefit. How many specific drugs would it take to have the same beneficial effects as chili? And how much would they cost? Big savings can come straight from your kitchen. Just open a door and take the chilli pepper. We spread taste and health on our dishes.