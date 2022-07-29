Prescription drugs can be both expensive and necessary. If you don’t have health insurance or are on a tight budget, it can be challenging to manage your prescription expenses.

Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to reduce the cost of your medicine and make sure that you get the most out of every dollar spent.

Here are 10 tips for saving on prescription medications.

1. Shop Around

One of the easiest and most effective ways to save money on prescription drugs is to shop around for a better deal. Most people don’t realize that they can do this, so they pay full price at the pharmacy and never look any further than their insurance plan.

To make sure you’re getting the best deal possible, check out each pharmacy’s cash price before filling your prescription. The cash price is what pharmacies charge without factoring in any insurance coverage or rebates from pharmaceutical companies or prescription saving programs like BuzzRX savings.

It’s also important to check out whether or not there are any additional fees associated with buying over-the-counter medications from one particular pharmacy chain.

2. Brand Names Aren’t Always Better

Brand names are often more expensive than generics. And there’s no reason to think that brand-name drugs are any better than their generic counterparts. In fact, many brand-name drugs are not superior to their competitors’ generics.

3. Look into Generics

Generics are drugs that contain the same active ingredients as brand-name drugs, but are sold at a lower price. Generic medications can help you save money on prescription medication.

Generics are available in different dosage strengths and forms, such as tablets or capsules (for example, ibuprofen). They may or may not have an inactive ingredient such as lactose. If there is an inactive ingredient, it’s listed after the active ingredient in parentheses.

4. Use Coupons Carefully

Many online coupons require a specific prescription, so make sure that the discount you’re using fits your particular drug. Similarly, some coupons require membership in certain health plans or contracts with pharmacies and insurance providers.

You should never assume that just because one pharmacy accepts your insurance card means all pharmacies will accept it too—this is especially true if they use different networks of pharmacies within their company.

5. Ask Your Pharmacist

Asking your pharmacist for the best deal on a particular medication is one of the easiest things you can do to save money. Pharmacists are experts in their field, and they often have access to pricing information that you don’t.

If it’s necessary that you use a brand-name drug, ask if there are any generic options available at lower prices—or even better yet, if any coupons exist for certain medications.

6. Remember to Check Your Insurance Company’s Formulary

A formulary is a list of drugs that your insurance company covers. It’s usually made up of prescription medications, but sometimes it also includes medical devices and over-the-counter drugs. You can usually find your insurance company’s formulary online or in the paperwork you get when you sign up for coverage.

7. Negotiate with Your Doctor

Ask your doctor if they can offer a discount. You can do this by asking if they have any other discounts or coupons that might apply to you.

Ask if your doctor can prescribe a higher quantity of pills at once so that you don’t have to refill as often, which saves money on refills but also saves time (and gas).

Finally, ask what dosage options are available for different people.

8. Avoid Online Pharmacies

If you are trying to save money on prescription medication, it’s tempting to turn to an online pharmacy. They promise savings of up to 80%! But there are a number of reasons why you should avoid them.

First of all, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not inspect these pharmacies and verify that they are selling genuine medications. Second, while they may have lower prices than in-store pharmacies, they often charge hidden fees for shipping and handling that can add up quickly.

9. Negotiate with Your Pharmacist

Negotiating with your pharmacist is a great way to save money on prescription medication. Here are some examples of things you can ask for:

A lower price

Free samples (to try out before buying)

A discount

10. Know the Policies on Refills

Many states have different policies for refilling prescriptions. Some require a doctor’s visit, while others may not.

If you’re traveling out of state, make sure to know the refill policy in your destination city. While you might be able to get a 30-day supply at home, getting your medication refilled there could be much more difficult if you don’t have time to go back through your regular doctor or specialist.

Conclusion

Remember, you’re the one who has the most power over your own health care. If you want to save money on prescription drugs, then it starts with learning about your options. By doing some research and asking around for advice from friends or family members who may have had similar experiences saving money on prescription medication costs, you can make it happen!

