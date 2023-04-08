With yellowed or wilted leaves, many people often have to save overwatered plants without being prepared. The dried up appearance of the plants is deceptive and often leads to overwatering, which could further aggravate the situation. If one of your houseplants has started to wilt or has brown leaves, you should not give up your favorite plant immediately. If the stems are still green and don’t break and the roots haven’t rotted, she gets a second chance. Follow the steps and tips below to get your houseplants thriving again!

Bring new hope with proper plant care and save overwatered plants

When gardening at home, the loving care of plants can sometimes be too much, which is especially true for sensitive plant varieties. Many inexperienced home gardeners try to fix wilted houseplants with even more water, which can actually lead to their premature death. Additionally, it’s important to look out for signs like yellowing and overly soggy potting soil to halt the process. These are the first steps you should take in the rescue operation. However, if your houseplant has started to show wilted stems and leaves, the task might require more effort.

In addition, overwatering can cause plant diseases such as root rot. Since the root cells need oxygen to survive, constant watering prevents them from doing so. Mold spores or bacteria can also spread quickly and cause fungal infections, which you will recognize from the strange smells and take the necessary measures. If the roots are dying, you should ensure that they supply the plant leaves with enough water. Unfortunately, the symptoms of drought stress are identical, which is why you should check the potting soil for moisture. Otherwise, you can save overwatered plants by proceeding step by step using the advice below.

Get the houseplant out and inspect its roots

If you can determine that overhydration is the main reason for the existing problem, you must act quickly. However, there is a risk that your plant will not be able to recover, but there is no harm in trying. Prepare your work area using newspaper or a baking sheet. However, you can also use absorbent towels to keep the area dry. Then pull the entire plant out of the pot and place it on the newspaper. Leave the growth to dry overnight with the roots completely on the paper or cloth to absorb moisture.

As a crucial next step, repotting can do wonders for a dying flower or houseplant in such cases. Should the rhizome be mostly rotted, you can cut off some leaves from the plant to relieve the root. Feeding them new potting soil and putting them in a new and wider pot to allow the roots to grow freely are the next steps that can save overwatered plants.

Add nutrient-rich potting soil and save overwatered plants

Staying in the same potting soil for a long time can lead to nutrient deficiencies, with the soil tending to retain too much moisture. Take the next rescue measure by removing as much old potting soil as possible without damaging the roots. Adding fresh and nutrient-rich soil allows water to drain freely, retaining just enough moisture to meet the plant’s needs. Then use clean scissors to snip off any roots that are slimy or darkened. Otherwise, such roots will begin to rot and will not recover. Next, you can repot your houseplant.

When repotting, you can also add a fertilizer bought at the flower market or make your own to enrich the potting soil with the necessary nutrients. However, do not use more than one product when doing this to avoid overdosing and causing the opposite effect by killing your sick flower instead of reviving it. Remember that the healing process is slow and requires patience on your part. Also, try using bagged potting soil rather than garden soil for potted plants.

Use clean pots and let indoor plants recover

It is important to use well-cleaned containers when repotting the plant. In addition, you can also layer small stones at the bottom before adding potting soil. This can be a smart preventive measure to prevent water from building up. In addition, the root balls need about an inch of space around the edges to recover. Also use pots with drainage or drainage holes. Place the plant in the potting soil and spread the roots as far as possible in the pot. The bottom line on the plant stem should be about 1 inch below the rim of the pot. Add more potting soil around the edges and don’t bury the plant too deeply.

Recovery time is also a crucial factor when trying to save overwatered plants. In such cases, indoor plants usually recover in a week or two by following the steps outlined above. However, if your plant has major damage, this can take even more time. The key is having enough healthy roots to allow for the recovery time mentioned. After you’ve finished repotting, you should continue with light watering and allow the potting soil to dry before watering again. Avoid making the same mistake again to avoid overwatering the plant.