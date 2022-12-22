The inauguration of the garden and gymnasium of the Ettore Burioli primary school in Savio took place this morning in the presence of the mayor Michele de Pascale and the councilor for public works Federica Del Conte.

This summer the cleaning and fencing works were carried out and the irrigation system was set up in the garden. Subsequently, the school, thanks to the “Green Footprints” project in collaboration with the forestry Carabinieri, planted some trees. As for the gym instead, which the school did not have, the structure has already been available to students since last school year. The structure is about 250 square meters and includes a room of about 100 square meters, two changing rooms, a warehouse, toilets serving the school and an atrium. The space has also been designed as a multipurpose space to host meetings with teachers and parents or for local assemblies. Also present at the inauguration this morning, which was also an opportunity to exchange happy holidays, was the head teacher Cristina Ambrogetti, the local associations and the grandchildren of Ettore Burioli, after whom the school is named.