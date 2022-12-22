Home Health Savio, this morning the inauguration of the garden and gym of the Burioli primary school
Health

Savio, this morning the inauguration of the garden and gym of the Burioli primary school

by admin
Savio, this morning the inauguration of the garden and gym of the Burioli primary school

The inauguration of the garden and gymnasium of the Ettore Burioli primary school in Savio took place this morning in the presence of the mayor Michele de Pascale and the councilor for public works Federica Del Conte.

This summer the cleaning and fencing works were carried out and the irrigation system was set up in the garden. Subsequently, the school, thanks to the “Green Footprints” project in collaboration with the forestry Carabinieri, planted some trees. As for the gym instead, which the school did not have, the structure has already been available to students since last school year. The structure is about 250 square meters and includes a room of about 100 square meters, two changing rooms, a warehouse, toilets serving the school and an atrium. The space has also been designed as a multipurpose space to host meetings with teachers and parents or for local assemblies. Also present at the inauguration this morning, which was also an opportunity to exchange happy holidays, was the head teacher Cristina Ambrogetti, the local associations and the grandchildren of Ettore Burioli, after whom the school is named.

See also  Using digital data in healthcare: where are we?

You may also like

60% of Italians like smart working because it...

Quartu, shops and gym instead of sheds in...

Gym and field in Asseminello -Cagliari Calcio

cold and cough. What you need to know...

Payback on medical devices, healthcare companies in a...

Inauguration of the new gymnasium and garden of...

LODI Boom of flu, emergency room stormed by...

Alzheimer’s: in beer the secret to prevent it,...

Franco Berrino and foods that protect: «What to...

Australian flu and syncytial virus, Meyer hospital in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy